50 Cent Shocked By Treach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Getting Knocked Out

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Shocked Treach Pepa Daughter Egypt Knocked Out
Feb 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent watches as the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to play at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jade Jones knocking out Treach and Pepa's daughter Egypt Criss during Jones' boxing debut was not what 50 Cent expected.

50 Cent often takes to social media to react to whatever's trending, although it usually has to do with his rap beefs. However, he recently expressed shock over Treach and Pepa's daughter Egypt Criss getting knocked out by Jade Jones in the second round of the latter's boxing debut.

"Damn Get the strap," Fif captioned his Instagram post, which featured a video of the knockout blow last night (Saturday, March 7). "that’s Treach & Pepper baby Egypt. don’t be sending me sh!t like this because I ain’t gonna post it." While he kind of went against the last part of his caption, it seems like he was as flabbergasted by the punch as many others online.

For those unaware, Jade Jones is a two-time Olympic taekwondo champion who made her boxing debut at this Misfits Boxing Duel 2 event in Derby in the United Kingdom. The 32-year-old had some skeptics going into this fight, with some thinking Criss would come out on top. But she's been training a lot as of late, and we'll see whether or not she can also dominate another combat sport.

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

Who Is Treach & Pepa's Daughter, Egypt Criss?

On the other hand, Treach and Pepa's daughter Egypt Criss is an aspiring boxer and artist in her own right. This ties back to her parents' hip-hop origins in Naughty By Nature and Salt-N-Pepa, respectively. Criss also appeared on the reality television series Growing Up Hip Hop, and it was seemingly her professional boxing debut as well.

Elsewhere, 50 Cent is reacting to more combative affairs, which is saying a lot considering that he reacted to a boxing match. That's because his hip-hop feuds can get even more nasty, including his earlier spat with Papoose.

They clashed over Fif's trolling of boxer (and Pap's partner) Claressa Shields, and he recently responded to the G-Unit mogul by dissing him in a freestyle over the "Many Men" instrumental. Will 50 respond on wax? We highly doubt it, as he had this message to share on Instagram shortly after the freestyle hit the Internet. "Im sorry no response to r***rded a** rappers who can’t write a hit to save their lives, moving right along short bus shorty. LOL."

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images Relationships Treach Refutes Allegations He Was Violent With Pepa: "When Did This Ever Happen?"
Earl Gibson III / Contributor / Getty Images TV Egypt Criss's Fiancé Reveals He's "Not Straight But Not Gay" On "GUHH"
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays TV Egypt Criss Net Worth 2023: What Is The "GUHH" Star Worth?
Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images Pop Culture Treach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Marries Sam Wright At Las Vegas Chapel
Comments 0