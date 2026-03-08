50 Cent Shocked By Treach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Getting Knocked Out

50 Cent often takes to social media to react to whatever's trending, although it usually has to do with his rap beefs. However, he recently expressed shock over Treach and Pepa's daughter Egypt Criss getting knocked out by Jade Jones in the second round of the latter's boxing debut.

"Damn Get the strap," Fif captioned his Instagram post, which featured a video of the knockout blow last night (Saturday, March 7). "that’s Treach & Pepper baby Egypt. don’t be sending me sh!t like this because I ain’t gonna post it." While he kind of went against the last part of his caption, it seems like he was as flabbergasted by the punch as many others online.

For those unaware, Jade Jones is a two-time Olympic taekwondo champion who made her boxing debut at this Misfits Boxing Duel 2 event in Derby in the United Kingdom. The 32-year-old had some skeptics going into this fight, with some thinking Criss would come out on top. But she's been training a lot as of late, and we'll see whether or not she can also dominate another combat sport.

Who Is Treach & Pepa's Daughter, Egypt Criss?

On the other hand, Treach and Pepa's daughter Egypt Criss is an aspiring boxer and artist in her own right. This ties back to her parents' hip-hop origins in Naughty By Nature and Salt-N-Pepa, respectively. Criss also appeared on the reality television series Growing Up Hip Hop, and it was seemingly her professional boxing debut as well.

Elsewhere, 50 Cent is reacting to more combative affairs, which is saying a lot considering that he reacted to a boxing match. That's because his hip-hop feuds can get even more nasty, including his earlier spat with Papoose.