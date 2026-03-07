50 Cent Shades Jermaine Dupri & Dame Dash After Dame Questioned His Trauma

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent and actor Chris Tucker look on during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent's clap-back at Jermaine Dupri for liking a post about Dame Dash's criticisms even roped in another enemy of 50's, Rick Ross.

50 Cent is in the middle of heavy rap beef with his current rival T.I.. But that doesn't mean that he's too busy to clap back at his other foes. As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, Fif allegedly responded to Jermaine Dupri liking a post that featured Dame Dash questioning 50's trauma. This even got a response from Rick Ross.

Fif supposedly posted and deleted a response to Dupri's like. It was for an IG post in which Dame made the following claim on the TFU Podcast. "Even guys like 50 Cent. I'm like, 'Damn, he must not have got [a hug]," he posited. "'Cause if a baby doesn't get held the first five minutes, there's some things that f**k with them for the rest of their life. They have issues with touching, loving. If you get abused when you can't protect yourself, it can make you depressed.

"Let's say you're undiagnosed autistic, and then you become traumatized as a young person," the Roc-A-Fella alum went on. "That can turn you into a schizophrenic. So when I see people that are bitter now, that are hurt for no reason or want to hurt people, I attribute it to something that happened to them when they couldn't protect themselves."

50 Cent's alleged response to Dame Dash also shaded Jermaine Dupri for allegedly leaving a like on the post below, which has since supposedly been removed. "Dr Dame says I'm depressed, undiagnosed autistic as a result to trauma and could possibly become schizophrenic and Jermaine Dupree likes the post," he allegedly wrote. "It's a good thing I didn't come to make friends. F**k you old p***y a** [ninja emoji]'s !"

Why Do 50 Cent & Dame Dash Have Beef?

Even Rick Ross trolled 50 Cent. He chimed into the comments section of the IG post above. "Haaaaa," Rozay wrote simply. We'll see if Fif claps back at him as well.

For those unaware, 50 Cent's long beef history with Dame Dash stretches back to Dame's advice to 50 at the start of his career. Apparently, Dash dismissed Fif's deal with Eminem and Dr. Dre, and they continue to go at each other.

