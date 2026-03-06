Domani Harris Responds To 50 Cent's Diss With Another Of His Own

Domani Harris has just delivered a pretty disparaging diss track in response to 50 Cent. It's titled "Pu$y" and features some nasty bars about his alleged past. Adding insult to injury is the fact that the 24-year-old's cover art for the track is disturbing allegations from ex Daphne Joy.
They refer to an alleged assault in 2013 that took place inside his ex's home. Joy told police that 50 Cent allegedly kicked down her door, wrecked her place, and even kicked her in the stomach during a tense argument.
There's also a quote from Joy's allegations wherein she labels 50 an "oppressor" and that she wants to put the "real focus on your true evil actions."
Domani makes it a point on the second verse to talk about 50's alleged past. He does so in a clever way, albeit in a pretty disrespectfully as well. "Mmph mmph mmph / Times three, It really brings me joy / This feel like a stomach kick, I bet she felt it more," he raps. "No I don't need me no assistance, come outside let's go / You silenced her from us but you just wait till she tell baby boy."
50 Cent Drops T.I. Diss Track
Domani doesn't stop there though, taking shots at 50's grammar skills, how he's washed, etc. "Don't look for your grandma, I'll fix your trauma / Come on and prove to me you really something / You just a talker, illiterate n**** at least pronounce it proper."
He also adds, "Start the show, let them enjoy it / Man yo fans deserve a show outside yo old sh*t / Em, what the f*ck is this? Is this yo mans? / Is this what he call crossing out his bucket list?"
Overall, this was his means of responding to 50 Cent's first diss track of the T.I. beef. It dropped today and its actually for the next installment in the Power TV series he produces. It features Leon Thomas and is called "No One Told Us."