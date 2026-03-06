T.I. Punches Back With One More 50 Cent Diss Track

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
TI Punches Back One More 50 Cent Diss Track Trauma Bond
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
T.I.'s new 50 Cent diss track "Trauma Bond" celebrates his family above all else, as they have also supported him against Fif.

50 Cent finally responded to T.I. on his new song "No One Told Us What We're Here For," but Tip seemingly has many more shots to give in the aftermath. Via Instagram last night (Thursday, March 5), he dropped another 50 diss track titled "Trauma Bond," and this one prioritizes family while shading the G-Unit mogul's presumed clout-chasing.

In addition, the track makes reference to Curtis Jackson's deceased mother, so both sides are still playing in the mud. The instrumental here is a brash brass-led trap beat, and it leaves a lot of room for the Atlanta artist to flow fiercely and with ease.

Elsewhere throughout "Trauma Bond," T.I. shouts out his family above all else, as his sons like Domani and King Harris have also targeted 50 Cent via various diss tracks. Overall, it's a scathing condemnation of Fif's social media antics, Internet trolling, and combative attacks, framing them as attention-seeking and as eroding 50's sense of self-respect.

Will he respond to this diss track, the fifth one his way? We don't know, but we don't expect this to go completely quiet.

Is 50 Cent Making A T.I. Documentary?

What's more is that "Trauma Bond" seems to be a direct response to 50 Cent's documentary threats against T.I., which Tip already dismissed. This refers to 50 threatening to make a Sean Combs: The Reckoning-style doc about his and Tiny's sexual assault allegations and other criminal accusations. Fif already executive produced that Netflix Diddy docuseries, so this threat has some heavy context behind it.

Nevertheless, "Trauma Bond" scoffs in the face of this menace. We'll see if any more material from Tip emerges as we wait for his upcoming (and final) album, Kill The King.

For now, it seems like both sides don't really care about "winning" in the court of public opinion. After all, they keep instigating and trolling each other in various ways, and they both have a lot to promote at this point.

Is this beef past its expiry date? Probably, but it seems like both sides are still more than happy to indulge. We'll see if the lyrical war stops here or has more chapters.

