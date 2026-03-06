T.I. Responds To 50 Cent's Documentary Threats

50 Cent has finally responded in song form to his current rap rival T.I., specifically through the new Leon Thomas collab "No One Told Us What We're Here For." It's the theme song for the Power: Origins prequel series on Starz. It's also the latest move in Fif and Tip's heavy beef, which escalated when the former threatened to make a documentary about the latter, his family, and allegations of sexual assault, kidnapping, and other crimes against them.

While the Atlanta artists hasn't yet responded to his Queens enemy's on-wax disses, he did dismiss these documentary threats. "We can go bar for bar, hit for hit, or doc for doc... either way all you gon do is show how much of a FN u is...." he captioned an Instagram post yesterday (Thursday, March 5). The post features a clip of Tip and his son King Harris listening to the former's track "Let Em Know" from his upcoming album Kill The King. "Let’s play. Nobody fears you over here Boo Boo…"

What's more is that T.I. clapped back at 50 Cent in another Instagram post last night. This one featured a picture of Tip and his family. "@50cent Drop whatever you choose,just please keep showing da world You a H*!!!" he wrote. "#OnClay & You still ain’t Tell us why you in 4K 'D**k Pulling' wit the smile of a Sissy???? Pandora’s box is ajar sir… Good Luck FN You suck. P.S. Me & mine till the end of time Issa 'Trauma Bond'!!!!"

50 Cent's Documentary Production

For those unaware, 50 Cent has previous history with shocking documentaries. He was an executive producer on the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which went over many allegations against Diddy. That netted 50 a lot of controversy, and a documentary about T.I. would probably lead to similar criticism.