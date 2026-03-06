T.I. Responds To 50 Cent's Documentary Threats

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TI Brushes Off 50 Cent Documentary Threats
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artist T.I. during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent threatened to release a documentary about T.I. and his family's allegations, much in the same way he did one on Diddy.

50 Cent has finally responded in song form to his current rap rival T.I., specifically through the new Leon Thomas collab "No One Told Us What We're Here For." It's the theme song for the Power: Origins prequel series on Starz. It's also the latest move in Fif and Tip's heavy beef, which escalated when the former threatened to make a documentary about the latter, his family, and allegations of sexual assault, kidnapping, and other crimes against them.

While the Atlanta artists hasn't yet responded to his Queens enemy's on-wax disses, he did dismiss these documentary threats. "We can go bar for bar, hit for hit, or doc for doc... either way all you gon do is show how much of a FN u is...." he captioned an Instagram post yesterday (Thursday, March 5). The post features a clip of Tip and his son King Harris listening to the former's track "Let Em Know" from his upcoming album Kill The King. "Let’s play. Nobody fears you over here Boo Boo…"

What's more is that T.I. clapped back at 50 Cent in another Instagram post last night. This one featured a picture of Tip and his family. "@50cent Drop whatever you choose,just please keep showing da world You a H*!!!" he wrote. "#OnClay & You still ain’t Tell us why you in 4K 'D**k Pulling' wit the smile of a Sissy???? Pandora’s box is ajar sir… Good Luck FN You suck. P.S. Me & mine till the end of time Issa 'Trauma Bond'!!!!"

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

50 Cent's Documentary Production

For those unaware, 50 Cent has previous history with shocking documentaries. He was an executive producer on the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which went over many allegations against Diddy. That netted 50 a lot of controversy, and a documentary about T.I. would probably lead to similar criticism.

Still, it seems like Tip isn't breaking a sweat over this. Now that he and his family finally got a response from the G-Unit mogul, we'll see if this feud stretches out any farther than it already has. The King of the South and his family have denied all allegations against them, and Curtis Jackson has denied the previous abuse allegations against him.

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Don Toliver Shows Love TI During 50 Cent Beef Music Don Toliver Reportedly Shows Love To T.I. Amid 50 Cent Beef
BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement Music 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves Music 50 Cent Hilariously Responds To T.I.'s Questionable Diss Track
Comments 0