50 Cent Threatens T.I. With A Diddy-Esque Documentary

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
USATSI_25777260 (1)
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the officially opening of the Humor & Harmony Weekend festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent is trying to strike some fear into T.I., who's been pretty confident throughout their reignited beef.

50 Cent is reportedly working on getting back at T.I. almost the exact same way he did with Diddy. According to numerous sources such as Star 94.5, they report that industry insiders are hearing rumblings about the G-Unit mogul dropping another documentary similar to Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

There's even a title being floated out there as well which is Surviving T.I. & Tiny. The tentatively named project would resurface old sexual assault allegations from several women against the couple. T.I. and Tiny have remained steadfast, swearing up and down that they have never conducted such behavior.

In fact, T.I. explained that him and Tiny do have unique preferences intimacy wise. But they have always asked for consent. After disturbing accusations were brought forth in 2021 by one alleged victim, Sabrina Peterson, Tip responded, "I will say this: Whatever we ever have done has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like. If we want something, we know exactly where to go get it."

As of yet, no convictions have resulted from these allegations. But focusing back on the reported documentary/docuseries, nothing is set in stone right now.

However, 50 Cent did send a fair warning to his Atlanta foe with a grim Instagram post. The since-deleted upload, which flashed the Star 94.5 report about said documentary, was captioned, "Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming. I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour; they’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Untitled Unmastered" Quietly Grounded "To Pimp A Butterfly's" Genius

Is 50 Cent Dropping New Music?

Of course, this all stems from their reignited feud, which came to a head in late February. After 50 labeled T.I. a snitch, the latter fired back with claims that he backed out of a Verzuz battle. The "Candy Shop" hitmaker then took a shot at his enemy's wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, by posting an unflattering photo of her.

That brought T.I.'s son, King Harris, into the mix, and the father-son duo would go on to drop a combined six diss tracks. As per usual, Fif has stuck to his memes and trolling on social media, which he's been condemned for.

However, he may have something in the works. In that same since-deleted post, 50 claimed that he had some new music dropping soon. "[fire emoji] new music today [clapping hand emojis]." Whether or not it's going to be a diss response remains to be seen. But there's also potential for it to be some lost material as The Massacre just turned 21 two days ago.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Clowns Young Thug & Lil Baby Amid Collab Rumors

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
GettyImages-1500194807 (1) Music King Harris Disrespects 50 Cent's Late Mother Again By Comparing Her To A Man
King Harris 50 Cent Allegedly Snitched Music King Harris Drops Paperwork Proving 50 Cent Allegedly Snitched On Jimmy Henchman
BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement Music 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0