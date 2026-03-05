50 Cent Threatens T.I. With A Diddy-Esque Documentary

50 Cent is reportedly working on getting back at T.I. almost the exact same way he did with Diddy. According to numerous sources such as Star 94.5, they report that industry insiders are hearing rumblings about the G-Unit mogul dropping another documentary similar to Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

There's even a title being floated out there as well which is Surviving T.I. & Tiny. The tentatively named project would resurface old sexual assault allegations from several women against the couple. T.I. and Tiny have remained steadfast, swearing up and down that they have never conducted such behavior.

In fact, T.I. explained that him and Tiny do have unique preferences intimacy wise. But they have always asked for consent. After disturbing accusations were brought forth in 2021 by one alleged victim, Sabrina Peterson, Tip responded, "I will say this: Whatever we ever have done has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like. If we want something, we know exactly where to go get it."

As of yet, no convictions have resulted from these allegations. But focusing back on the reported documentary/docuseries, nothing is set in stone right now.

However, 50 Cent did send a fair warning to his Atlanta foe with a grim Instagram post. The since-deleted upload, which flashed the Star 94.5 report about said documentary, was captioned, "Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming. I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour; they’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person."

Is 50 Cent Dropping New Music?

Of course, this all stems from their reignited feud, which came to a head in late February. After 50 labeled T.I. a snitch, the latter fired back with claims that he backed out of a Verzuz battle. The "Candy Shop" hitmaker then took a shot at his enemy's wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, by posting an unflattering photo of her.

That brought T.I.'s son, King Harris, into the mix, and the father-son duo would go on to drop a combined six diss tracks. As per usual, Fif has stuck to his memes and trolling on social media, which he's been condemned for.