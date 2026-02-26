King Harris continues to be a thorn in 50 Cent's side since hopping in the beef that involves his dad, T.I. He's come to his pop's defense with his own diss track and supposedly an authentic piece of paperwork that paints 50 as a snitch. But those are just few things Harris has done since entering the feud earlier this week.
He's also been taking some pretty cruel shots at the G-Unit's boss's late mother, Sabrina. She passed in 1983 when Fif was still fairly young. But that hasn't stopped King Harris.
The 21-year-old launched into a vulgar rant about her while essentially telling 50 to stay in his lane. "B*tch a*s n**** wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as f*ck n****. Your mama dead as f*ck, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F*ck. Post a picture of your motherf*cking mama n****, she dead n****."
Harris continued in part, "Pay respect, n****. Stop f*cking playing with my mama n****. N**** ain't playing like that, n**** ain't going like that n****. How y'all b*tch a*s n**** raised, I'm not raised like that. I don't go, I'm not going about my mama n****."
But now he's taking things even further by questioning Sabrina's gender. Caught by Live Bitez, Harris took to his Instagram Story to share an old photo of 50's matriarch in which she has shorter hair. On top of that picture he writes, "This yo mama or pops @50cent [thinking emoji]."
Why Is King Harris Beefing With 50 Cent?
In a subsequent video, King Harris sounds like he's nowhere near done directing posts at the New York native. "Alright. N****s wanna keep posting... alright, alright. I'm gonna hurt this n**** heart. I'm gonna hurt a n**** heart."
Overall, if you haven't been keeping up, you have missed quite a bit regarding this two-on-one beef. It all escalated last week after T.I. accused 50 Cent of backing out of a Verzuz battle. It's been a point of contention in their feud for some time, but Tip bringing it back up reignited things.
Fif, who was already accusing his longtime foe of being a snitch, retaliated with a brutal photo of his wife Tiny. Since then, the beef has taken off adding King to the mix in the process, and it appears to not be slowing down any time soon.