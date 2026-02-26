King Harris Disrespects 50 Cent's Late Mother Again By Comparing Her To A Man

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GettyImages-1500194807 (1)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: King Harris and T.I. backstage at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
King Harris jumped into the beef between his dad T.I. and 50 Cent earlier this week and hasn't let up once yet.

King Harris continues to be a thorn in 50 Cent's side since hopping in the beef that involves his dad, T.I. He's come to his pop's defense with his own diss track and supposedly an authentic piece of paperwork that paints 50 as a snitch. But those are just few things Harris has done since entering the feud earlier this week.

He's also been taking some pretty cruel shots at the G-Unit's boss's late mother, Sabrina. She passed in 1983 when Fif was still fairly young. But that hasn't stopped King Harris.

The 21-year-old launched into a vulgar rant about her while essentially telling 50 to stay in his lane. "B*tch a*s n**** wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as f*ck n****. Your mama dead as f*ck, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F*ck. Post a picture of your motherf*cking mama n****, she dead n****."

Harris continued in part, "Pay respect, n****. Stop f*cking playing with my mama n****. N**** ain't playing like that, n**** ain't going like that n****. How y'all b*tch a*s n**** raised, I'm not raised like that. I don't go, I'm not going about my mama n****."

But now he's taking things even further by questioning Sabrina's gender. Caught by Live Bitez, Harris took to his Instagram Story to share an old photo of 50's matriarch in which she has shorter hair. On top of that picture he writes, "This yo mama or pops @50cent [thinking emoji]."

Read More: d4vd "Target" Of Grand Jury Investigation Into Celeste Rivas' Death

Why Is King Harris Beefing With 50 Cent?

In a subsequent video, King Harris sounds like he's nowhere near done directing posts at the New York native. "Alright. N****s wanna keep posting... alright, alright. I'm gonna hurt this n**** heart. I'm gonna hurt a n**** heart."

Overall, if you haven't been keeping up, you have missed quite a bit regarding this two-on-one beef. It all escalated last week after T.I. accused 50 Cent of backing out of a Verzuz battle. It's been a point of contention in their feud for some time, but Tip bringing it back up reignited things.

Fif, who was already accusing his longtime foe of being a snitch, retaliated with a brutal photo of his wife Tiny. Since then, the beef has taken off adding King to the mix in the process, and it appears to not be slowing down any time soon.

Read More: 50 Cent Targets T.I.’s Family With More Out-Of-Pocket Insults

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release &amp; Video Viewing Party Music King Harris Disrespects 50 Cent's Late Mother In Wild Rant
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons Music T.I. Takes Aim At 50 Cent With Another Diss Track, “Right One”
King Harris 50 Cent Diss Track Music King Harris Unleashes On 50 Cent In New Diss Track “Made Man”
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Music T.I. Disses 50 Cent With A Low Blow Aimed At His Late Mother
Comments 1