The complex Celeste Rivas case is a little bit clearer now thanks to a massive update. The investigative grand jury that was formed last November to find out more information and potential evidence revolving around the teenage girl's death has officially set their sights on d4vd. Per ABC News, the Texas native is the "target" who they allege "may be involved in the death of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who may have been a victim of foul play."

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman also says that d4vd is alleged to have possibly committed one count of murder. It's worth clarifying though that the "There Goes My Baby" artist has not been charged nor arrested.

This update came to light after the initially sealed filings from this case which have been submitted in California, made their way to a Texas court, therefore unsealing them.

In addition, this seems to be an effort to force the Burke family's hands. d4vd's (David Anthony Burke) mother, father, and brother have been arguing against testifying.

When Did Celeste Rivas Go Missing?

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: d4vd poses with 5 Gum during Interscope and Capitol Records Coachella Party 2025 on April 12, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Interscope/Capitol)

Earlier this month, they argued that the request for them to appear in court violated their due process rights. Specifically, they claimed they received redacted versions of the affidavits. They were used to support a lower Texas court's order that previously attempted to summon them.

But now that d4vd is the formal focus of this investigative grand jury, they may wind up having no choice.

As for the Rivas family, this may feel like a baby step into receiving answers they deserve. But it's certainly progress and one that could speed things up going forward.

Celeste had been reported as missing from her Lake Elsinore, California home in April 2024. The search came to a horrifying end last September when Celeste's remains were found in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to d4vd.

In the months following this revelation, authorities and were trying to piece together how the underaged Celeste could be connected to the superstar. It seems the grand jury has discovered that coveted information and they will do what they can moving forward.