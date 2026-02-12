d4vd's Family Fighting Back Against Testifying In Celeste Rivas Case

BY Zachary Horvath
2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)
The grand jury in d4vd's alleged murder case has already gathered several testimonies and now they are trying to summon the singer's family.

The d4vd-Celeste Rivas case continues to be a puzzling ordeal and it's not becoming any easier. That's partially because the singer's family, father Dawud, mother Colleen, and brother Caleb, aren't cooperating. Per TMZ, the grand jury is trying to summon the Burke's to California court, but they believe the request violates their due process rights.

In legal documents obtained by the outlet, their crux of their argument is that they claimed they received redacted versions of the affidavits. They were used to support a lower Texas court's order that have now summoned them to be witnesses.

Because the family—residents of Texas—claim that they were redacted they, in turn, weren't given any reasonable explanation as to why they could be material (essential) witnesses. As a result, they also claim they can't technically challenge the court's conclusion that they are said faction of witness.

The appeals court is giving the trial court judge no more than 10 days to respond to the Burke's complaint. That's a smart decision as serious progress needs to be made so the Rivas' can receive some sort of closure.

Was d4vd Charged With Celeste Rivas' Murder?
2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 15: d4vd performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

This all started last September when an abandoned Tesla registered to the hitmaker had a decomposed corpse in its trunk.

There has been some headway, though, as several folks have reportedly testified. Two of them include some pretty interesting names. One is d4vd's record label GM and president of touring, Robert Morgenroth.

Another is friend and popular Twitch streamer, Neo Langston. He made some noise after trying to avoid testifying. He was arrested late last month, but he eventually appeared in court to fulfill his duty about a week ago.

As for d4vd, there's a good chance he gets indicted for the murder of Celeste Rivas. That's at least what TMZ's sources say, but that's still very much up in the air.

