d4vd's Friend Reportedly Arrested For Failing To Appear As Witness

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
d4vd Friend Arrested Failing To Appear As Witness
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Popular streamer Neo Langston was reportedly booked in Montana due to a Los Angeles warrant over the d4vd and Celeste Rivas case.

The case of Celeste Rivas' death remains ongoing, the teenager whose dead body was found in a Tesla registered to singer d4vd's name. While there are a lot of witness testimonies reportedly flying around before a grand jury, it seems like streamer Neo Langston's failure to appear as a witness landed him behind bars on Thursday (January 22).

According to TMZ, online records indicate that law enforcement booked Langston, who is a friend of the artist's, into a Montana jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant from Los Angeles for not appearing as a witness. Authorities reportedly have him behind bars without bond. This is according to a representative from Langston's current whereabouts, Lewis & Clark County Jail, who reportedly spoke to the outlet.

Curiously, this ties into another witness story from the d4vd case. Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman reportedly considered asking a judge to arrest a female for failing to appear as a witness.

This is the latest update out of the grand jury in the d4vd case, to which multiple witnesses have reportedly testified since November. Many folks speculate that d4vd will receive murder charges soon, but there's still no solid confirmation on that.

Who Is Neo Langston?
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

For those unaware, Neo Langston is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator known for his professional and personal links to the singer in the past. He is reportedly 23 years old and it's unclear what his purported role in this case was. Nevertheless, it seems like Langston's failure to show up in court had hefty consequences. We will see how this impacts the case, what other repercussions it will have, and what these grand jury testimonies lead to.

The president of d4vd's touring company, among other roles, also reportedly testified as a witness to this grand jury. He reportedly claimed that it wasn't his responsibility to call the police over the Celeste Rivas situation, given his main role as a tour and management professional.

We will see whether or not d4vd makes any significant statement on this soon or if we get a deeper update on this case. For now, things remain murky and puzzling.

