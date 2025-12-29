We have a major update to share regarding the mysterious death of teenager Celeste Rivas. Per TMZ, we know that d4vd is likely going to be indicted of murdering the young girl. The outlet discovered this development after learning that the grand jury presiding over this puzzling case is getting ready to hand down indictments soon.
If you can recall, there is an "investigative" grand jury doing work here as well. However, the one that's been hearing witnesses as of late are the ones responsible for the indictments. TMZ has multiple sources, including prosecutor Beth Silverman, telling them that they strongly believe d4vd is responsible for Rivas' death.
Speaking of the jury, they questioned Robert Morgenroth, general manager of D4vd's record label, Mogul Vision, for a few days. Morgenroth is also the president of D4vd's touring company, Zara Brothers Travel.
It was reported that he was a bit uncomfortable during his testimony.
Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj
What Do We Know About d4vd & Celeste Rivas?
He specifically was following Beth Silverman's line of questioning. He stepped out of the courtroom to speak with his lawyer. Morgenroth allegedly said, "She was very pushy on why I didn't call police. I said I feel like I didn't have the responsibility to do that and just wanted to continue with the tour."
But as for the grandy jury's indictment, "soon" could actually be February instead of just a few days or something.
Sadly, Celeste Rivas' family will have to remain patient for justice to be fully served.
d4vd, who is also a suspect alongside a second, unidentified person, allegedly had a romantic relationship with the underaged Rivas. Fans believe as much through photos of matching tattoos, song lyrics, and more.
Rivas, who was just 14, was found dismembered inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla back in September that was registered to the WITHERED singer.