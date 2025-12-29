d4vd On Track To Be Indicted In Celeste Rivas Case

BY Zachary Horvath 355 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
d4vd was named as a suspect in the murder of teen Celeste Rivas last month, with a second, unidentified suspect also in the mix.

We have a major update to share regarding the mysterious death of teenager Celeste Rivas. Per TMZ, we know that d4vd is likely going to be indicted of murdering the young girl. The outlet discovered this development after learning that the grand jury presiding over this puzzling case is getting ready to hand down indictments soon.

If you can recall, there is an "investigative" grand jury doing work here as well. However, the one that's been hearing witnesses as of late are the ones responsible for the indictments. TMZ has multiple sources, including prosecutor Beth Silverman, telling them that they strongly believe d4vd is responsible for Rivas' death.

Speaking of the jury, they questioned Robert Morgenroth, general manager of D4vd's record label, Mogul Vision, for a few days. Morgenroth is also the president of D4vd's touring company, Zara Brothers Travel.

It was reported that he was a bit uncomfortable during his testimony.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

What Do We Know About d4vd & Celeste Rivas?
GettyImages-2222336456 (1)
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: d4vd wears black Chanel sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, white gold diamond choker, silver Chrome hearts necklace, black silver floral beaded oversized Amiri blazer jacket, outside Amiri, during the Paris Fashion week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 on June 26, 2025 in Paris, Franco (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

He specifically was following Beth Silverman's line of questioning. He stepped out of the courtroom to speak with his lawyer. Morgenroth allegedly said, "She was very pushy on why I didn't call police. I said I feel like I didn't have the responsibility to do that and just wanted to continue with the tour."

But as for the grandy jury's indictment, "soon" could actually be February instead of just a few days or something.

Sadly, Celeste Rivas' family will have to remain patient for justice to be fully served.

d4vd, who is also a suspect alongside a second, unidentified person, allegedly had a romantic relationship with the underaged Rivas. Fans believe as much through photos of matching tattoos, song lyrics, and more.

Rivas, who was just 14, was found dismembered inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla back in September that was registered to the WITHERED singer.

Read More: Fabolous Fans Hope His Cryptic IG Message Is A 50 Cent Warning Shot

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
President D4vd Touring Company Grand Jury Music News Music President Of D4vd’s Touring Company Questioned Before Grand Jury 1.8K
Witness Celeste Rivas Faces Arrest Music News Music No-Show Witness In Celeste Rivas Case Reportedly Faces Arrest 2.2K
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music Who Is D4vd? Everything We Currently Know About The Singer Amid Ongoing Investigation 3.8K
D4vd Could Have Been Notified Music News Music D4vd Could Have Been Notified When Celeste Rivas’ Remains Were Put In His Tesla 6.1K
Comments 2