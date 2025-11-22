Police Reportedly Identify Second Suspect In d4vd & Celeste Rivas Case

The Los Angeles Police Department and medical examiners have still not determined a cause of death for teenager Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in a Tesla registered to d4vd earlier this year. While the case remains murky, we just got some massive updates.

Last night (Friday, November 21), news broke that he's allegedly being uncooperative with the investigation into her death. For those unaware, just a few days ago, reports suggested that police identified the singer as a case suspect, although no official documentation has emerged at press time to confirm this.

Now, as reported by TMZ, L.A. homicide detectives have allegedly identified a second suspect in Rivas' death. However, as of writing this article, they have seemingly not revealed the identity to the public. The news comes via Mark Geragos on the 2 Angry Men podcast, and he said he spoke with alleged sources directly involved with the case.

According to Geragos, law enforcement believes this second suspect could be tied to Celeste Rivas "before, during, and after" her death. He also claimed that law enforcement linked cellphone data, Tesla data, and location data from social media in an impressive manner.

In addition, Mark Geragos and his 2 Angry Men cohost Harvey Levin reportedly and independently confirmed more information with sources. They claimed that the singer's Santa Barbara County trip late on a spring night is a central part of the case. Officials allegedly believe that the second suspect and Celeste Rivas' body may have been in the car at the time.

d4vd Situation

D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, this news follows private investigations into d4vd. This not only includes inquiries from an actual private investigator, but many fan theories and speculative Internet assumptions. Of course, take all of those with a massive grain of salt. In any case, we still need official confirmation on these developments from the LAPD and other official sources investigating the case.

We will see if we learn of this alleged second suspect in Celeste Rivas' death. Also, the rumors and reports around d4vd's alleged non-cooperation and suspect status need confirmation. But now, spectators have more possible answers.