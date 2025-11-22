d4vd Allegedly Not Cooperating In Celeste Rivas Death Investigation

d4vd still hasn't spoken out publicly about the dead body of teenager Celeste Rivas, which was found in a Tesla registered to his name earlier this year. Apparently, according to a new report from People, this public silence might be indicative of his alleged role in the police investigation into her death.

The outlet reports that an alleged police source with direct knowledge of the case told them that the singer is "not cooperating" with officials. As for what this alleged lack of cooperation looks like, the source reportedly claimed that he hasn't cooperated throughout this entire process and that police have not yet interviewed him or spoken with him. It's unclear if this is due to a lack of response or reach-out on either end or if either party has denied the chance. If this isn't the case, the reason for this alleged lack of communication might be more complex.

In addition, the source reportedly told People that police still haven't concluded which crimes d4vd or others may have allegedly committed. Medical examiners have yet to determine Celeste Rivas' cause of death. As such, they have not presented any charges nor made any arrests, as they need more information to come to a solid enough assessment.

Is d4vd Now A Suspect?

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

This report comes after police allegedly confirmed to TMZ that they are now considering d4vd as a suspect in this case. Just a day before, the outlet reported that officials are still far away from an arrest, whether relating to the 20-year-old artist or other individuals.

Elsewhere, a private investigator's look into the d4vd situation yielded other conclusions, assumptions, and theories. Take those findings with a grain of salt, but the discovery of farm tools at his home and allegations that there was a "sadistic" plan with Rivas' body led to a lot of Internet speculation.