D4vd Is Now Being Viewed As A Suspect In Celeste Rivas' Death

2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)
The body of Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a car belonging to D4vd back in September and an investigation has been ongoing since.

Just one day after TMZ reported that police are "not close" to an arrest in the death of Celeste Rivas, the outlet has come through with another major update. Citing law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case, they claim investigators are now considering D4vd to be a suspect. Rivas' body was discovered in the trunk of the singer's Tesla back in September.

"Investigators are looking at D4vd as a suspect," the source told TMZ. The designation might not be official, however, as there is no confirmed paperwork classifying him as a suspect. Additionally, despite the Medical Examiner having yet to determine a cause of death, they're viewing Rivas' death as a likely homicide. It remains unclear if there are any other suspects in the case.

Celeste Rivas Update

As for the previous update on the death of Celeste Rivas, TMZ's Harvey Levin had said that the Los Angeles Police Department told him that an arrest was still "nowhere imminent." He explained: "That doesn't mean there won't be one, but there is a chance there won't be one in the sense that, we don't even know if this was a homicide. We pushed today to find out and could not get an answer on whether the medical examiner has weighed in and whether the toxicology findings are in. It would seem to me that in L.A., even though it can take several months, for toxicology to come in that, given the nature of this case, we are now talking mid-November. They must have the results by now."

Levin added: "We pushed and we cannot get an answer that they're close to making an arrest, that they have a suspect. All we're told is it is 'not imminent.' We are two and a half months in here. They must have the toxicology report by now."

D4vd was on tour when police discovered Rivas' body. They have not charged him with any crimes related to her death. Rivas' mother previously claimed that she ran away from home in 2024 after starting to date someone named “David.” The discovery of her body came the day after she would have turned 15.

