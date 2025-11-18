Celeste Rivas Case Still "Not Close" To An Arrest

An arrest in the case of Celeste Rivas is reportedly "nowhere imminent," according to TMZ. Harvey Levin spoke about a recent discussion he had with the Los Angeles Police Department about the case in a video the outlet published on Monday. He explained that investigators don't appear to be certain about the cause of death.

"They are not close to making an arrest," he revealed. "We are told it is 'nowhere imminent' that an arrest will be made. That doesn't mean there won't be one, but there is a chance there won't be one in the sense that, we don't even know if this was a homicide. We pushed today to find out and could not get an answer on whether the medical examiner has weighed in and whether the toxicology findings are in."

"It would seem to me that in L.A., even though it can take several months, for toxicology to come in that, given the nature of this case, we are now talking mid-November. They must have the results by now," he continued. From there, he explained that there's still a remote possibility Rivas died of a drug overdose and someone cut up her body afterward, which wouldn't classify as murder.

He then reiterated: "We pushed and we cannot get an answer that they're close to making an arrest, that they have a suspect. All we're told is it is 'not imminent.' We are two and a half months in here. They must have the toxicology report by now."

Celeste Rivas' Death

Authorities discovered Celeste Rivas' body in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer, D4vd, back in September. D4vd was on tour at the time, and police have not charged him with any crimes related to her death.