LAPD Believes There Was No Murder In d4vd & Celeste Rivas Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LAPD Believes No Murder d4vd Celeste Rivas Case Music News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: d4vd performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Los Angeles police said the only crime in d4vd and Celeste Rivas' case – still without suspects – may be the concealment of her body.

The investigation into the dead body of teenager Celeste Rivas, which authorities found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to d4vd, has resulted in a whole lot of social media speculation about their alleged relationship and other factors. Nevertheless, the official investigation into her death is going in a slightly different direction for now.

According to KTLA, the Los Angeles Police Department recently issued a statement to the outlet on Thursday (November 6) updating them on their status. They stood by their September 29 news release, included here: "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez’s death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body. RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family."

Amid this ongoing investigation, the LAPD reportedly told KTLA that the only crime they have been able to identify is the concealment of Rivas' body. They have not concluded any foul play in her death and haven't named d4vd or anyone else as a suspect. Per KTLA's legal analyst Alison Triessl, concealing an accidental death is a misdemeanor in California that constitutes a maximum of one year in county jail and a $10,000 fine at most.

Read More: Private Investigator In d4vd Case Claims There Was "Sadistic" Plan With Body

Did d4vd Get Charged?
Syndication: Arizona Republic
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, for this to be a crime, there must be an active effort to conceal the body, as failing to report an accidental death is not a crime. In addition, the Los Angeles County District Attorney reportedly confirmed that their office hasn't received a case submission regarding this.

As folks await Celeste Rivas' autopsy, they also question the absence of charges, arrests, suspects, or anything else in this debacle. It seems like this is still a very complex and multi-faceted case that investigators still can't crack, let alone Internet sleuths.

Meanwhile, a private investigator's look into this d4vd situation also provided fans with some alleged new updates, interpretations, and suspicions. But take all of this with a massive grain of salt, as we have no official developments yet.

Read More: Private Investigator In d4vd Case Reveals Timeline For Singer's Tesla

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Celeste Rivas Cause Of Death Undetermined Investigation News Music Celeste Rivas' Cause Of Death Still Undetermined Amid Investigation 1168
D4vd Ex-Landlord Private Investigator Music News Music D4vd’s Ex-Landlord Hires Private Investigator To Look Into Missing Teen’s Death 2.7K
d4vd Alleged Farm Tools Rental Home Suspicion Music News Music d4vd's Alleged Farm Tools At Rental Home Lead To Suspicion 1.9K
Private Investigator d4vd Case Sadistic Plan Body Music News Music Private Investigator In d4vd Case Claims There Was "Sadistic" Plan With Body 12.3K
Comments 1