LAPD Believes There Was No Murder In d4vd & Celeste Rivas Case

The investigation into the dead body of teenager Celeste Rivas, which authorities found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to d4vd, has resulted in a whole lot of social media speculation about their alleged relationship and other factors. Nevertheless, the official investigation into her death is going in a slightly different direction for now.

According to KTLA, the Los Angeles Police Department recently issued a statement to the outlet on Thursday (November 6) updating them on their status. They stood by their September 29 news release, included here: "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez’s death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body. RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family."

Amid this ongoing investigation, the LAPD reportedly told KTLA that the only crime they have been able to identify is the concealment of Rivas' body. They have not concluded any foul play in her death and haven't named d4vd or anyone else as a suspect. Per KTLA's legal analyst Alison Triessl, concealing an accidental death is a misdemeanor in California that constitutes a maximum of one year in county jail and a $10,000 fine at most.

Did d4vd Get Charged?

D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, for this to be a crime, there must be an active effort to conceal the body, as failing to report an accidental death is not a crime. In addition, the Los Angeles County District Attorney reportedly confirmed that their office hasn't received a case submission regarding this.

As folks await Celeste Rivas' autopsy, they also question the absence of charges, arrests, suspects, or anything else in this debacle. It seems like this is still a very complex and multi-faceted case that investigators still can't crack, let alone Internet sleuths.