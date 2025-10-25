Private Investigator In d4vd Case Reveals Timeline For Singer's Tesla

As for the Los Angeles Police Department, they still haven't determined a cause of death for the teenager found in d4vd's car.

The d4vd investigation is one of the most shocking stories in pop culture in 2025, although we seem no closer to a conclusion. Los Angeles police still haven't named any suspects or determined Celeste Rivas' cause of death at press time. Authorities found the teenager in a Tesla registered under the singer's name last month, and there are many speculative and unconfirmed theories about their relationship.

However, as caught by Complex, there's another party here that's looking into the situation. Private investigator Steve Fischer told ABC7 Eyewitness News that he took on a job from the owner of the Hollywood Hills home the WITHERED artist stayed at before his tour. This stay was right around when authorities discovered Rivas' body. His manager at Interscope Records rented the property.

"[The owner] wants to understand exactly what may have happened and if his house played a role in any way," Fischer explained. "[Authorities] are probably relying on toxicology to better understand what happened, which means it could be an accidental overdose with a really bad decision made afterwards."

Furthermore, he revealed that, according to his findings, the last date on which he can confirm Celeste Rivas was alive was on January 2. The private investigator also used surveillance footage and online records to form a tentative timeline concerning the Tesla in question.

"That car, starting in May, was parked in a few different spots around the neighborhood, and then finally, on July 29, left in its final spot on Bluebird Avenue," Steve Fischer stated. "This happens to be right before, or the same day, they are leaving on a tour bus for D4vd’s tour."

After authorities found Rivas' body in a tow yard, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office posited that the corpse had been in the car for weeks. Per the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Elsinore native went missing thrice in 2024, going off of reports.

This has impacted d4vd's life and career in the form of a canceled tour, new legal updates, and a whole lot of public scrutiny. Still, at press time, there's nothing conclusive about this case's dark timeline.

