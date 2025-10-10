D4vd Transfers Two Texas Homes To His Mother As Police Investigate Teen Death Found In His Tesla

Rising music star D4vd has been in the headlines a ton these past few weeks. Social media has speculated his involvement in the tragic death of Celese Rivas Hernandez, whose decomposing body ended up in d4vd's Tesla. As of now, d4vd has not been charged with any crime in relation to Rivas’ death. And the circumstances surrounding how the teenager ended up in his Tesla remain under investigation.



However, d4vd now appears to be shifting parts of his financial portfolio amid the active police investigation. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the singer recently transferred ownership of two Houston-area properties from a trust in his name to his mother. The deed transfers were executed on September 18 and September 22. As HNHH previously reported, LAPD executed a search warrant at the L.A. rental home where D4vd was living on Sept. 18.

On Sept. 18, a caller reportedly used a device to disguise their voice and falsely claimed there had been a shooting at the property. The caller claimed that a female victim was dead inside. When authorities arrived, they were greeted by D4vd’s parents, who informed them that his younger siblings were upstairs and that no emergency had taken place.

D4vd Makes Shifts To His Financial Portfolio

Since then, social media has came up with their own conspiracy theories of what could have happened. And there's been lots of questions surrounding dv4d's possible link to the case. Regarding the transfer of ownership, it only has created more questions considering what is known about the timeline of events.

Moreover, it appears that D4vd’s family was already residing in at least one of the homes, making the deed transfer less of a move and more of a legal shift in ownership. Still, the timing has sparked speculation online. Thus, leaving many wondering whether the transfer is connected to something deeper.

In addition, d4vd’s manager Josh Marshall, addressed the rumors surrounding their involvement and tried to shut them down. In the comment section of a TikTok video discussing the situation, Marshall explained that he had no prior knowledge of Rivas’ disappearance or death. He emphasized that he works remotely and is not in daily physical contact with the artist. He also stated that neither he nor anyone on the team had been informed of any ongoing concern involving the vehicle.

Marshall also urged the public to stop spreading conspiracies. He cited the emotional toll the case has taken on both Rivas’ family and those associated with d4vd.