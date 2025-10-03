d4vd's Manager Finally Addresses Celeste Rivas Investigation

d4vd hasn't spoken out pretty much at all amid the investigation into the dead body found in a car under his name. For the record, police still haven't announced any suspicions of foul play, charges, or accusations of motive, circumstance, or guilt. Teenager Celeste Rivas, per early reports, could have been deceased for weeks before authorities found her earlier this year. Now, though, we have one of the only direct statements on the matter from the singer's team.

His manager Josh Marshall took to a TikTok video's comments section to address the rumors of the team's alleged involvement and role. He said he never heard anything about Rivas' missing status, had no knowledge concerning the situation, works overwhelmingly remotely without day-to-day check-ins with the artist, and wants folks to keep the conspiracies to a minimum out of respect for the family members and colleagues affected by this scandal.

We sadly already saw how far these things can go with so much information flying around. For example, police recently responded to a swatting call on d4vd's parents' home, prompting another scary situation.

d4vd Manager

Screenshot via TikTok via Josh Marshall (jmogul) and GIRL TOWN (girltownnj)

Nevertheless, here's his manager Josh Marshall's reported statement. "This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children," he expressed on the social media platform. "I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California. Also I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David as there are many others that work with him on a day to day capacity, not me. This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon."