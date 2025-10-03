d4vd's Manager Finally Addresses Celeste Rivas Investigation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1048 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
d4vd Manager Addresses Celeste Rivas Investigation Music News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: d4vd attends the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner and party to celebrate “Oppenheimer” at a private residence on March 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent)
The investigation into Celeste Rivas' death, whose body was found in a car registered to d4vd, is still assessing potential foul play.

d4vd hasn't spoken out pretty much at all amid the investigation into the dead body found in a car under his name. For the record, police still haven't announced any suspicions of foul play, charges, or accusations of motive, circumstance, or guilt. Teenager Celeste Rivas, per early reports, could have been deceased for weeks before authorities found her earlier this year. Now, though, we have one of the only direct statements on the matter from the singer's team.

His manager Josh Marshall took to a TikTok video's comments section to address the rumors of the team's alleged involvement and role. He said he never heard anything about Rivas' missing status, had no knowledge concerning the situation, works overwhelmingly remotely without day-to-day check-ins with the artist, and wants folks to keep the conspiracies to a minimum out of respect for the family members and colleagues affected by this scandal.

We sadly already saw how far these things can go with so much information flying around. For example, police recently responded to a swatting call on d4vd's parents' home, prompting another scary situation.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Addresses Lil Nas X Comparisons, Queer Visibility, & Hip Hop Politics

d4vd Manager
d4vd Manager
Screenshot via TikTok via Josh Marshall (jmogul) and GIRL TOWN (girltownnj)

Nevertheless, here's his manager Josh Marshall's reported statement. "This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children," he expressed on the social media platform. "I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California. Also I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David as there are many others that work with him on a day to day capacity, not me. This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon."

Rumors about d4vd and Celeste Rivas' alleged connection also spread like wildfire after this shocking news story broke. But again, law enforcement and other authorities haven't confirmed any of what fans are speculating about on the Internet. We will see whether or not we get a significant update on the investigation soon as things heat up.

Read More: D4vd’s Friends Allegedly Assumed Celeste Rivas Was 19 And His Girlfriend

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.7K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 2.0K
Comments 0