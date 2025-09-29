Celeste Rivas' Cause Of Death Still Undetermined Amid Investigation

While d4vd is laying low amid the investigation into the body of Celeste Rivas found in his Tesla, it doesn't seem like Los Angeles police are any closer to solving this case. TMZ reportedly spoke to L.A. Police Department Captain Scott Williams, who revealed that they still haven't determined a cause of death for the young girl.

She was 14 when she disappeared last year. Williams told the outlet that they're working with the Los Angeles County medical examiner to try to solve this "complicated" situation. As such, they still can't conclude if this was foul play or not. All other conclusions, speculations, or assumptions about causes of death – such as a drug overdose, a homicide, or something else – are unconfirmed. Not only that, but it's reportedly impossible to tell without the medical examiner's assessment, which will presumably emerge eventually.

In addition, the LAPD captain said investigators continue to process the Tesla registered to d4vd for proof, including any potential digital, photographic, or video evidence. Scott Williams reportedly did not answer questions about whether or not the Tesla cameras identified who put Celeste Rivas' body in the trunk, when they put it, or how. Rather, he just expressed that the Robbery Homicide Division continues to gather evidence.

d4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also, Williams clarified a comment he had made about Rivas' body potentially being in the Tesla for weeks. He told TMZ that the investigation is suspecting that the body was in the car for the whole time it was parked and abandoned in Hollywood Hills. But this is a theory, not conclusive fact.

Scott also reportedly mentioned an investigation into d4vd and Celeste Rivas' "reported relationship" and allegations. Many folks online pointed out alleged links between the two, but none of them have led to conclusive proof or criminal charges.