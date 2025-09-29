Celeste Rivas' Cause Of Death Still Undetermined Amid Investigation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 56 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celeste Rivas Cause Of Death Undetermined Investigation News
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 03: D4VD performs at the RNA Showgrounds on February 03, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Marc Grimwade/WireImage/Getty Images)
The body of Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to singer d4vd earlier this month, leading to a media firestorm.

While d4vd is laying low amid the investigation into the body of Celeste Rivas found in his Tesla, it doesn't seem like Los Angeles police are any closer to solving this case. TMZ reportedly spoke to L.A. Police Department Captain Scott Williams, who revealed that they still haven't determined a cause of death for the young girl.

She was 14 when she disappeared last year. Williams told the outlet that they're working with the Los Angeles County medical examiner to try to solve this "complicated" situation. As such, they still can't conclude if this was foul play or not. All other conclusions, speculations, or assumptions about causes of death – such as a drug overdose, a homicide, or something else – are unconfirmed. Not only that, but it's reportedly impossible to tell without the medical examiner's assessment, which will presumably emerge eventually.

In addition, the LAPD captain said investigators continue to process the Tesla registered to d4vd for proof, including any potential digital, photographic, or video evidence. Scott Williams reportedly did not answer questions about whether or not the Tesla cameras identified who put Celeste Rivas' body in the trunk, when they put it, or how. Rather, he just expressed that the Robbery Homicide Division continues to gather evidence.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

d4vd Case Update
Syndication: USA TODAY
d4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also, Williams clarified a comment he had made about Rivas' body potentially being in the Tesla for weeks. He told TMZ that the investigation is suspecting that the body was in the car for the whole time it was parked and abandoned in Hollywood Hills. But this is a theory, not conclusive fact.

Scott also reportedly mentioned an investigation into d4vd and Celeste Rivas' "reported relationship" and allegations. Many folks online pointed out alleged links between the two, but none of them have led to conclusive proof or criminal charges.

Speaking of which, LAPD captain Scott Williams affirmed that the investigation into Celeste Rivas' death is "not pursuing a suspect or person of interest" at this current stage of the investigation at press time. We will see if that changes in the near future or if the undetermined cause of death will remain as such for longer.

Read More: Brother Of Dismembered Teen Found In D4vd’s Car Alleges They Connected When She Was 11

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
D4vd Could Have Been Notified Music News Music D4vd Could Have Been Notified When Celeste Rivas’ Remains Were Put In His Tesla 505
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music Celeste Rivas Died "Several Weeks" Before Her Body Was Found In D4vd's Car 649
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music Who Is D4vd? Everything We Currently Know About The Singer Amid Ongoing Investigation 3.2K
Hollister Wipes D4vd From Website Music News Music Hollister Wipes D4vd From Website Amid Mystery Corpse Investigation 1213
Comments 0