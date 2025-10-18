Private Investigator In d4vd Case Claims There Was "Sadistic" Plan With Body

The investigation into the dead body of Celeste Rivas, which was found in a car registered to d4vd, hasn't resulted in any official charges or suspects on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department at press time. However, the homeowner of the Hollywood Hills house he was renting when authorities found the dismembered corpse hired a private investigator named Steve Fischer to do some digging of his own. It's important to note that these findings remain unconfirmed by law enforcement.

According to TMZ, Fischer recently appeared on the "Law&Crime Sidebar" with Jesse Weber. He argued for his belief that there was an alleged "sadistic" plan to "get rid" of the body, but the "scary" part of this doesn't have anything to do with the circumstances of her actual death. Rather, it's with the disposal process.

Allegedly, according to Fischer, he thinks an original plan went awry and that the Tesla was supposed to be a temporary place to put the body in. As to who is responsible and what actually happened, he can't give many more details concerning his theories and findings. The private investigator did comment that he believed the 14-year-old Rivas was already dead for a long time before police found her, which is consistent with what official authorities previously relayed.

D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, Steve Fischer also revealed that there is allegedly footage that identifies someone parking the Tesla in question. He also brought up the lack of evidence linking Celeste Rivas to d4vd or his house in Hollywood Hills, near where someone had parked the Tesla.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Police Department recently confirmed that they haven't named d4vd as a suspect, nor anyone else. The lack of charges, updates, and clarifying information continues to frustrate many fans out there. But it also leads to a lot of debate and speculation which cases like these rarely benefit from, for better or worse.

We will see whether or not the near future holds a more significant update on this shocking story. For now, it seems like we can only go off of theories, small tidbits, and some more deliberation.