Meek Mill Is Jealous Of d4vd's Massive Publicity Amid Death Investigation

Dec 14, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Founder and CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin, left, and rapper Meek Mill pose for a camera during the second half of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Seton Hall Pirates at Jersey Mike's Arena.
For some odd reason, Meek Mill wants the attention that the d4vd investigation is bringing, which centers around a dead body in his car.

The d4vd situation has been shocking to see develop, as authorities continue to investigate the dead body of teenager Celeste Rivas that they found in the trunk of a car registered to the singer's name. But folks like Meek Mill are seemingly missing out on some context for this story's wide reach, as he wants to "replicate" its "success."

As caught by Complex, he took to his Instagram Story with a since-deleted post reacting to d4vd transferring his Texas homes to his mother. "I need his promo for my album rollout... who do I call?" the Philly rapper reportedly captioned the IG repost.

Of course, maybe this is a joke or ironic statement that fans just aren't catching, but they still raised their eyebrows at this take regardless. The fact that he deleted it eventually suggests that he eventually realized exactly why the 20-year-old is getting so much attention right now. After all, neither Meek nor any other artist wants that speculation around them at any point, as they have plenty of other things to promote and use to put themselves out there.

d4vd Investigation Update

For those unaware, folks expressed such confusion at this Meek Mill take due to the unanswered questions around the d4vd case. Although social media continues to dig deep, speculate, theorize, and connect alleged dots to solve this case, official authorities still haven't confirmed Celeste Rivas' cause of death, announced a suspect, confirmed the suspicion of foul play, or gotten fans any closer to what the truth might be. As such, take all the assumptions and discussions around this case with a massive grain of salt until we get more official updates.

Meek Mill's other hot takes in recent years got him in some Internet hot water – or at least, fans clowned him every once in a while for them. But he continues to speak out in an unfiltered fashion, and this can lead to some honest statements and heartfelt connections online.

We will see what else happens in Meek's future and whether or not the d4vd situation gets a significant update soon. It might be a massive story, but it's not exactly the promo that artists should strive for.

