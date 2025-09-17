Meek Mill has big plans, but it looks like he won't be able to carry them out without some financial assistance. Earlier this month, the Philadelphia-born performer hopped on X to reveal that he wants to put out a new album, book, and short film. According to him, he needs $5 million to make it happen.

"I need 5m in funding for book.. album and short film," he wrote at the time. "These label deals not looking fair at all... they ruined the game basically ... but I can reboot the whole thing! Why I can't get the same attention as a tech investment in rap wthelly."

He went on to share a follow-up post featuring a clip of a discussion about the influence of African American culture in the United States on DeDe In The Morning. "Why as music artist that's independent we not dealing with banks when everything surround us in music business lead us back to the banks anyway!" he captioned the clip. "We have total control let's roll!!!!! Are we allowed to get funding past a record label in America? Sh*t seems pretty hard lol."

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin

Recently, Meek took to X once again to express his desire for $5 million to fund his upcoming projects. "Im blackballed if I can't get 5m in funding for album book and short film lol," he declared. His post has managed to raise eyebrows, as some social media users wonder why he's struggling to come up with the cash he needs.

"Surrounded by billionaires. I’m so confused," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Son was charging 50k for club appearances, you should have it," another claims. "Didn’t he just take a picture with billionaires Michael Rubin & Robert Craft over the weekend? Isnt Michael Rubin a great friend of his?" someone else wonders.