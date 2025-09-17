Meek Mill Claims He’s “Blackballed” If He Can’t Secure $5 Million For New Album

BY Caroline Fisher 693 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Meek Mill Claims He's Blackballed Hip Hop News
Nov 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American businesswoman Clara Wu Tsai (left) and rapper Meek Mill sit courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Meek Mill has dreams to put out a new album, book, and short film, but claims he'll need some financial assistance to do so.

Meek Mill has big plans, but it looks like he won't be able to carry them out without some financial assistance. Earlier this month, the Philadelphia-born performer hopped on X to reveal that he wants to put out a new album, book, and short film. According to him, he needs $5 million to make it happen.

"I need 5m in funding for book.. album and short film," he wrote at the time. "These label deals not looking fair at all... they ruined the game basically ... but I can reboot the whole thing! Why I can't get the same attention as a tech investment in rap wthelly."

He went on to share a follow-up post featuring a clip of a discussion about the influence of African American culture in the United States on DeDe In The Morning. "Why as music artist that's independent we not dealing with banks when everything surround us in music business lead us back to the banks anyway!" he captioned the clip. "We have total control let's roll!!!!! Are we allowed to get funding past a record label in America? Sh*t seems pretty hard lol."

Read More: Meek Mill Warns Of American “Mental Health Crisis” After Deadly Philadelphia Shooting

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin

Recently, Meek took to X once again to express his desire for $5 million to fund his upcoming projects. "Im blackballed if I can't get 5m in funding for album book and short film lol," he declared. His post has managed to raise eyebrows, as some social media users wonder why he's struggling to come up with the cash he needs.

"Surrounded by billionaires. I’m so confused," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Son was charging 50k for club appearances, you should have it," another claims. "Didn’t he just take a picture with billionaires Michael Rubin & Robert Craft over the weekend? Isnt Michael Rubin a great friend of his?" someone else wonders.

Read More: Judge Accused Of Trying To Sway Case Tied To Meek Mill Associate In New Complaint

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Meek Mill Seeks $5 Million Hip Hop News Music Meek Mill Seeks $5 Million To Fund Upcoming Projects 1.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.0K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.1K
Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 2 Music Meek Mill Finally Explains Infamous Michael Rubin Bunny Hop Video 1.7K
Comments 0