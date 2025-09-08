Meek Mill Seeks $5 Million To Fund Upcoming Projects

Meek Mill Seeks $5 Million Hip Hop News
Nov 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American businesswoman Clara Wu Tsai (left) and rapper Meek Mill sit courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Meek Mill, he needs financial support for multiple new projects, including an album, a book, and a short film.

Recently, Meek Mill took to X to vent, revealing that he's seeking $5 million in funding for an upcoming book, album, and short film. "I need 5m in funding for book.. album and short film," he declared. "These label deals not looking fair at all... they ruined the game basically ... but I can reboot the whole thing! Why I can't get the same attention as a tech investment in rap wthelly."

He then went on to share a clip from DeDe In The Morning featuring a discussion about the influence of African American culture in the United States. "Why as music artist that's independent we not dealing with banks when everything surround us in music business lead us back to the banks anyway!" he captioned it. "We have total control let's roll!!!!! Are we allowed to get funding past a record label in America? Sh*t seems pretty hard lol."

Meek Mill has been open about adjusting to life as an independent artist since cutting ties with Roc Nation this summer. He's also been open about the damage his public image has taken in recent months, largely due to Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. In the lawsuit, Lil Rod alludes to Meek allegedly having a sexual relationship with the Bad Boy founder.

Meek Mill Diddy Rumors

He's denied this, making it clear in a lengthy social media post in May that he's unwilling to let the rumors keep him down.

"I got a 14 year old son. I will never let fake rumors about my name or manhood linger and be silent… My son had to see all that sh*t and deal with it going to school! It's a silent war against black men and yall rocking wit em!" he wrote at the time.

"Ima real life KING," he also added. "I think they found out… I can brighten whole communities just by stopping by… slow down street wars off words no threats… influence billions to help be the system…. make a 100m from 0… This why I was playing dumb somebody caught on lol."

