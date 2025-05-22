Meek Mill Refuses To Let "Fake Rumors" Tarnish His Public Image

Meek Mill says he won't let fake narratives ruin his public image as fans have been resurfacing the allegations from Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy in the wake of the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial kicking off in New York City. While Rod never mentioned Meek Mill in his lawsuit, he alleged that Diddy once bragged about having had sex with a rapper from Philadelphia who dated Nicki Minaj. Fans jumped to conclusions at the time.

"I got a 14 year old son," Meek began in his latest post. "I will never let fake rumors about my name or manhood linger and be silent … My son had to see all that sh*t and deal with it going to school! It's a silent war against black men and yall rocking wit em!"

He continued: "Ima real life KING …… I think they found out… I can brighten whole communities just by stopping by… slow down street wars off words no threats … influence billions to help be the system …. make a 100m from 0… This why I was playing dumb somebody caught on lol."

After promoting a collaboration with Rob49, he added: "It's easy to tear black people down because they not gone stick together & they will help you do it….. I'm happy I'm not one of those type black people."

Diddy Trial Day 9

Meek's latest posts come just days after he revealed the "craziest thing" he ever allegedly saw at one of Diddy's parties. "Just to put that on public record …. and the craziest thing I seen at a puff party is 'coke vibes' & that's going on at all these parties … I'm from Norf Philly I had millions since I was 23! I don't even wanna be addicted to weed! Not judging but I see it different!" he wrote on X.