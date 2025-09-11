Meek Mill Warns Of American “Mental Health Crisis” After Deadly Philadelphia Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher 599 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Meek Mill Mental Health Crisis Hip Hop News
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Meek Mill performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Meek Mill recently compared the fatal shooting of Lauren Jardine to the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.

Meek Mill is no stranger to speaking his mind online. Earlier this week, he did just that, sharing his thoughts on the fatal shooting of Lauren Jardine that took place in Philadelphia’s City Center this month. According to him, all of the unnecessary violence that's going on these days comes down to mental health issues, and not all cases are given the media attention they deserve.

“It’s a mental health crisis going on and they making it about race or color… this woman was killed downtown center city by a bum in Philly,” he tweeted, also asking, “Why is the white woman getting stabbed by a black man the only story running heavily .. violence is violence! Rip to them too!"

He appeared to be comparing Jardine's death to that of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Zarutska was fatally stabbed on the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina last month. This isn't the first time Meek has spoken up about the importance of mental health, however. "Mental health awareness is very important amongst us from seeing so much on these phones! Stay strong chin up chest out!" he tweeted in 2024.

Read More: Judge Accused Of Trying To Sway Case Tied To Meek Mill Associate In New Complaint

Meek Mill Diddy Rumors

Meek has also been open about his own struggles with mental health in the past. In May, he came to his own defense amid rampant rumors involving his relationship with Diddy, making it clear he wouldn't let them get him down.

"I got a 14 year old son. I will never let fake rumors about my name or manhood linger and be silent… My son had to see all that sh*t and deal with it going to school! It's a silent war against black men and yall rocking wit em!" he wrote at the time.

"Ima real life KING," he also added. "I think they found out… I can brighten whole communities just by stopping by… slow down street wars off words no threats… influence billions to help be the system…. make a 100m from 0… This why I was playing dumb somebody caught on lol."

Read More: Meek Mill Seeks $5 Million To Fund Upcoming Projects

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Meek Mill Seeks $5 Million Hip Hop News Music Meek Mill Seeks $5 Million To Fund Upcoming Projects 1.7K
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers Tech Meek Mill Claims He's Developing An AI Tool That "Can Change The World" 1419
Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts 16th Birthday Party For His Son Christian Casey Combs Music Meek Mill Refuses To Let "Fake Rumors" Tarnish His Public Image 1157
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.4K
Comments 0