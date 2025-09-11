Meek Mill is no stranger to speaking his mind online. Earlier this week, he did just that, sharing his thoughts on the fatal shooting of Lauren Jardine that took place in Philadelphia’s City Center this month. According to him, all of the unnecessary violence that's going on these days comes down to mental health issues, and not all cases are given the media attention they deserve.

“It’s a mental health crisis going on and they making it about race or color… this woman was killed downtown center city by a bum in Philly,” he tweeted, also asking, “Why is the white woman getting stabbed by a black man the only story running heavily .. violence is violence! Rip to them too!"

He appeared to be comparing Jardine's death to that of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Zarutska was fatally stabbed on the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina last month. This isn't the first time Meek has spoken up about the importance of mental health, however. "Mental health awareness is very important amongst us from seeing so much on these phones! Stay strong chin up chest out!" he tweeted in 2024.

Meek Mill Diddy Rumors

Meek has also been open about his own struggles with mental health in the past. In May, he came to his own defense amid rampant rumors involving his relationship with Diddy, making it clear he wouldn't let them get him down.

"I got a 14 year old son. I will never let fake rumors about my name or manhood linger and be silent… My son had to see all that sh*t and deal with it going to school! It's a silent war against black men and yall rocking wit em!" he wrote at the time.