Meek Mill Claims Black People Need Therapy Because Of Social Media

Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - April 02, 2019
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 02: Rapper Meek Mill is seen during REFORM Alliance campaign for criminal justice reform to introduce House Bill 1925 on April 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Meek's claim sparked debate about social media among fans.

Meek Mill has had a rough few months. Things got started earlier this year when he released his new EP HEATHENISM. The 5-track EP features Future and Fivio Foreign but that didn't help it perform well commercially. The project did underwhelming numbers by Meek's standards, something that 50 Cent hasn't let him live down in the months since. Though Meek did attempt to provide a defense for the poor sales saying that it was just a side project to conclude his record deal, many fans weren't buying it.

Even more of the viral hate directed at Meek comes from his affiliation with Diddy. Back in February, an explosive lawsuit was filed against the rap mogul by one of his former collaborators Lil Rod. It features multiple references to other famous rappers like Yung Miami and of course, Meek Mill. That's caused fans to dig up a decade's worth of videos and photos of Meek hanging out with Diddy. Just earlier today Diddy's situation got even worse when graphic video of him allegedly assaulting Cassie was leaked by CNN. Unsurprisingly, Meek took to social media today to talk about the damage that those very platforms have done to the black community. Check out what he had to say below.

Meek Mill Calls For Therapy For The Black Community

In a new tweet, he took aim at social media platforms. "The black community needs therapy over social media point blank … the points we be trying to make don’t lead to anything … just a bunch of people pointing fingers all day …I talk because I see a generation run by computers … computers don’t suffer but people do!" his post reads. The replies feature mixed reactions from fans including many pointing out the Meek himself could also use a break from social media.

What do you think of Meek Mill's comments about the black community needing therapy from the effects of social media? Do you agree with him that platforms like Twitter are harming people's mental health? Let us know in the comment section below.

