Meek Mill Explains His Recent Defense Of King Combs

Meek Mill has been caught up in a tailspin of drama recently. The rapper was swept into the lawsuits surrounding Diddy when he was included in a controversial viral filing by producer Lil Rod back in February. Though he seemingly has no involvement in the more serious parts of Diddy's recent drama like the federal raid on his properties, that hasn't stopped people from associating him with anything that happens to the rap mogul. That's how he arrived in the sights of one of the definitive trolls in rap music, 50 Cent.

50 had been attacking Diddy on a near daily basis for months by the time Meek became involved. While he took some shots at Meek when the lawsuit news first dropped things seemed to calm down for a few months. That was, at least, until earlier this month when 50 started going at Meek harder than ever before. 50 came after Meek for both his association with Diddy and the poor sales of his EP that dropped earlier this year. That created a web of beef as the two MCs went back and forth on social media. It eventually resulted in Meek coming to the defense of another person 50 takes issue with, King Combs. Check out what he has to say about that defense now.

Read More: Meek Mill & Akademiks Beef Timeline

Meek Mill On Sticking Up For King Combs

Meek took to Twitter to respond to a blog post on his defense of King Combs. "Ebro would say it in person or via anything that’s how we built respect without no violence or shouting bro it’s not aggressive … basically saying mind my while minding business.. 50 just post my son a week ago that day I felt like saying something" his response reads. Fan responses to it varied with some having trouble breaking down precisely what he was claiming.

What do you think of Meek Mill's response to his own defense of King Combs in their joint beef with 50 Cent? Do you think Meek will eventually bounce back from the recent online hate against him? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Meek Mill Buys His Mom A House

[Via]