Meek Mill Looking To Settle Beef With Philly Man In Person

Meek Mill has had a rough few months online. Back in February, he dropped a new EP that didn't make much of a blip with rap fans. He ended up facing quite a bit of criticism online for the poor commercial performance of the project. Then just a few weeks later the dam of online criticism broke completely. That came when he was included in producer Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy. It was the specific claim that the rap mogul bragged about having a sexual encounter with Meek that has followed him for weeks.

That's caused Meek to pick a fight with just about anybody online. Recently he was mentioned in the long caption of a since-deleted Instagram post by Philly entrepreneur Mike Knox. He explains that he's always been cool with Meek until a recent phone call where whatever the rapper said clearly rubbed him the wrong way. Meek came ready with a response though. He pulled up in the comments claiming to have already called him back 10 times and trying to find a time and place to settle things in person. Check out a screenshot of the post and comments below.

Meek Mill Continues Beefing Online

One of the bigger beefs Meek has been dealing with recently is 50 Cent. He essentially inherited the beef after 50 spent months posting about Diddy almost every day. In his most recent post 50 says that Meek has more to worry about than just rumors about his sexuality. He seems to imply that Meek could get mixed up in some of the lawsuits and even the federal investigation into Diddy going on right now.

Meek also recently weighed in on the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole beef. He seemed to imply that there were much more important things going on in the world than rap beef. What do you think of Meek Mill promising to settle beef with a Philly man in person? Do you think he needs to take a step away from social media for a bit? Let us know in the comment section below.

