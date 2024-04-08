Meek Mill Calls Kendrick Lamar/J. Cole Beef Trivial While Asserting That He's Not Gay

Meek's new tweet touched on two seemingly unrelated topics.

Everybody is talking about the rap beef between two of the genre's most acclaimed MCs. It all started with the release of Metro Boomin & Future's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU last month. The album contains the song "Like That" where Kendrick Lamar provides a guest verse where he called out Drake and J. Cole. It instantly became one of the biggest rap stories of the year and the song shot to number one on the Hot 100 where it's been for two weeks. Now after the newest development in the story, Meek Mill is weighing in.

Over J. Cole surprise dropped a new mixtape called Might Delete Later which contained a response to Kendrick's comments. But just a few days later during his headlining set at Dreamville festival he went back on the response. He expressed his regret for dropping the response and praised Kendrick as one of the best to ever do it. In the days following the entire rap world has been reacting to the saga. Earlier today Meek Mill took to Twitter to make some broader reaching comments about the beef as a whole and recent rumors about his sexuality. Check out the post he made below.

Meek Mill's Thoughts On J. Cole and Kendrick Beef

In his tweet, Meek Mill brings up some major world events seeming to imply that there's more important things going on than rap beefs. "Yall choose to watch rap battles and gossip … I watch Gaza Isreal…. Haiiti being torn apart …. I watch the state of people really poor in real life! Some think I’m different I think they are clueless to real life… but hey who am I!" his tweet reads. At the end of the tweet he quite randomly addresses rumors about his sexuality that cropped up last month. "Yall do coke I don’t some gay I’m Not!" his tweet concludes.

What do you think of Meek Mill calling the entire Cole and Kendrick beef trivial? Do you think it was the right time and place to comment on the recent allegations about his sexuality? Let us know in the comment section below.

