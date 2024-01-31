Meek Mill Is Looking For An African Artist To Collaborate With

Meek Mill is searching for an African artist with whom he can collaborate. He asked for fans' help to find someone to work with on Twitter, on Tuesday. The request comes after he came under fire for his questions about music fans on the continent, earlier this month.

“If I made an album with an African artist who should it be???” he asked. “Question to Nigeria Ghan[a]? I rap well I could do in 2 weeks with a good producer??? Leave a comment who???” Fans shared plenty of varying ideas in the replies to his post.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Meek Mill performs at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As for his previous controversy, Meek had asked on Twitter: “Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their [sic] few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?” When users began accusing him of having a condescending tone, among other complaints about the post, he clarified: “I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa… basically looking for the money trail? [I don’t know] what platforms [are] used in South Africa lol,” Meek wrote. He followed up: “People are have losing their minds at a rapid pace!”

Meek Mill Fields Suggestions

Meek also faced retaliation from his followers on Twitter, last week, after posting that he's earned over $100 million throughout the course of his career. When users doubted his claim, he labeled them "judgmental" in response. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

