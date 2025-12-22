Tammy Rivera Labels Nicki Minaj A "Bootlicker" For Her AmericaFest Appearance

Fashion designer, singer and television personality Tammy Rivera attends and speaks at a Boss Friends Forever conference on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Vale Street Venue in Battle Creek, Michigan. © Alyssa Keown | Battle Creek Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj has been at the receiving tons of criticism for her AmFest appearance, but Tammy Rivera is taking the disrespect to a new level.

Nicki Minaj is facing a lot of heat for her time spent at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest this weekend. The Trinidadian rapper's conversation with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, has gone viral as she once again showed her relatively new and unwavering support of the Trump Administration.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. He's given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win. And to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact. He's from Queens, New York, like me. But what it's shown me personally is, sometimes, even in the worst-feeling times in your life, you think that you're never going to come back from it. But you do. Our president shows that."

This statement, among others, has drawn some fiery responses on social media. Take this one for instance from Jerome Trammel on Twitter. "Nicki Minaj & ANYONE defending her are TRASH. Using Christianity to support Trump, JD Vance, MAGA & Turning Point USA is a disgusting choice. These are the same anti trans bigots she’s riding for. Our existence is NOT up for debate. F*ck their hypocrisy!"

Nicki Minaj Attends AmericaFest

In a sense, that's how reality TV star Tammy Rivera feels about Nicki Minaj's stance on Trump and the conservative party. Per The Shade Room and Hollywood Unlocked, Rivera appeared to label the hitmaker a "bootlicker" on her Instagram Story thanks to screenshots from other netizens.

Her captioned was attached to a tweet from J.D. Vance, who praised Nicki for her "profound" words during her time on the panel. To be exact, Tammy's caption reportedly read, "She's the epitome of a bootlicker."

She's probably feeling extra justified in these last 24 hours or so because folks have dug up an old clip of Erika Kirk's late husband explaining why Nicki isn't a good role model for young Black women.

Elsewhere during Nicki's Q&A with Erika Kirk, she effectively denounced anyone who doesn't believe in or likes what Donald Trump is doing for the U.S. "We’re the cool kids. The other people, they’re the others that are still just disgruntled. They are angry with themselves... In a world that doesn’t want us to think, we will think."

