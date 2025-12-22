Nicki Minaj has been at the receiving tons of criticism for her AmFest appearance, but Tammy Rivera is taking the disrespect to a new level.

Elsewhere during Nicki's Q&A with Erika Kirk, she effectively denounced anyone who doesn't believe in or likes what Donald Trump is doing for the U.S. "We’re the cool kids. The other people, they’re the others that are still just disgruntled. They are angry with themselves... In a world that doesn’t want us to think, we will think."

This statement, among others, has drawn some fiery responses on social media. Take this one for instance from Jerome Trammel on Twitter. "Nicki Minaj & ANYONE defending her are TRASH. Using Christianity to support Trump, JD Vance, MAGA & Turning Point USA is a disgusting choice. These are the same anti trans bigots she’s riding for. Our existence is NOT up for debate. F*ck their hypocrisy!"

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. He's given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win. And to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact. He's from Queens, New York, like me. But what it's shown me personally is, sometimes, even in the worst-feeling times in your life, you think that you're never going to come back from it. But you do. Our president shows that."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.