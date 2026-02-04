J. Cole Unveils Official Tracklist For "The Fall-Off"

BY Alexander Cole
J Cole &amp; 21 Savage In Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during his "The Off-Season" tour at State Farm Arena on September 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
J. Cole is dropping "The Fall-Off" this Friday, and we officially have the new tracklist for the album, which is packed with 24 songs.

As you can see below, there are two discs here. The first disc is 11 tracks with a bonus. Furthermore, the second disc follows the exact same format. Interestingly, Disc 1 is called Disc29 while the other is Disc39.

The Fall-Off Tracklist

Disc29

  1. 29 Intro
  2. Two Six
  3. Safety
  4. Run A Train
  5. Poor Thang
  6. Legacy
  7. Bunce Road Blues
  8. Who TF 12 U
  9. Drum N Bass
  10. The Let Out
  11. Bombs in the Ville/Hit The Gas
  12. Lonely At The Top

Disc39

  1. 39 Intro
  2. Inevitable
  3. The Villest
  4. Old Dog
  5. Life Sentence
  6. Only You
  7. Man Up Above
  8. I Love Her Again
  9. What If
  10. Quik Stop
  11. And The Whole World Is The Ville
  12. Ocean Way

Cole also went on to reveal what exact concept is for his record. Clearly, Cole has put a lot of thought into this project, and we cannot wait to hear what is next.

The Concept

"Some of the very first verses for The Come Up were written when I was just 19 years old. The title of that project, the first one that I would ever release, had a double meaning. There was the obvious one; my ambitions to “come up” in the rap game. The second was more subtle; my physical change of location to do so. I was a delusional teenager from Fayetteville, North Carolina who had decided to leave home and “come up” to New York City on a dream-chasing mission. When you listen to that project you hear a college kid with a real sharp pen, telling the world how he’s going to make it and proudly put his unknown city on the map in the process.

Towards the end of The Come Up, a couple skits tell a common story for me at that age. Me, driving back home from school on a holiday break, calling my mom to let her know I’m a few hours away, then calling my homeboys, excited to let them know I’m back in town, asking where the party at?

The Fall-Off, a double album made with intentions to be my last, brings the concept of my first project full circle.

Disc 29 tells a story of me returning to my hometown at age 29. A decade after moving to New York, accomplishing what would have seemed impossible to most, I was at a crossroads with the 3 loves of my life; my woman, my craft, and my city.

Disc 39 gives insight into my mindset during a similar trip home, this time as a 39 year old man. Older and a little closer to peace.

Without giving away too much more, here is the back cover of The Fall-Off. All pictures in this version of the album were shot by me. The front and back cover are photographs I took when I was 15. This back cover, that includes the tracklist, is a picture I took of the walls in my bedroom at the time. Thank you to every artist and photographer that cleared these pictures. I woke up every morning as a teenager quite literally looking up to yall. When this album releases please know that you, in some deeper metaphysical type way, are in the music too.

The Fall-Off 2/6/26

Cole"

The Fall-Off officially drops on Friday, February 6th at midnight EST.

