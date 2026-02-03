When Is J. Cole Dropping "The Fall-Off"?

J. Cole will finally be releasing his highly anticipated seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, this Friday, February 6, 2026. He first confirmed the release date in an Instagram post, last month, before sharing the project's lead single, "Disc 2 Track 2."

Cole had been teasing The Fall-Off since the release of his 2018 album, KOD. After dropping various hints about the project in interviews afterward, he opened up with more information in a piece he penned for The Players' Tribune in 2020. He ended up dropping The Off-Season in 2021, but confirmed he was still working on The Fall-Off.

Is "The Fall-Off" A Double Album?

Now that its release is imminent, fans have gotten a bit more concrete information about what they can expect from The Fall-Off. For instance, Cole has confirmed that it will be a double album.

In a recent Instagram post, Cole explained his reasoning for the move. After revealing that the cover artwork shows his very first setup for making beats, he admitted that he began feeling "re-inspired" back in 2024 and needed a second cover that more accurately represented the tone of the music he started making as a result.

He wrote: "The picture of where it all started for me felt fitting for an album that I made with the ending in mind. It has been the cover of The Fall-Off for about the past 7 years. Perfect in my mind. However, 2 years ago, after the events that still feed the algorithm til this day, I became incredibly re-inspired, and the album slowly blossomed into a double disc as the concept expanded. I felt there should be an additional cover that represented that. Something just as strong as the first, with my face on it, so that when I look back in 20 years, I can see an image of who I was at the time I released the project I worked on for so long."