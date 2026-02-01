JID Ducks Question About Being On J. Cole's "The Fall–Off," Fans Hope He's Trolling

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
jid-rapper-summer-smash-2024-2
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 16: Rapper, JID, performs during Day 3 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL.
J. Cole's "The Fall–Off" is one of the most anticipated albums of the decade, and his Dreamville partner JID refuses to spoil its surprises.

Charlamagne Tha God recently had a bit of a hot take when he listened to the new J. Cole project Birthday Blizzard '26, specifically taking issue with some bars Cole had on "99 Build Freestyle" about his Dreamville colleague JID. "If hip-hop is back, JID should chart platinum / Anything less than that, it means y'all capping," he rapped on the cut. While Charlamagne thinks the label boss could've done more to support his Atlanta companion's God Does Like Ugly, he might get another look from his mentor on Cole's highly anticipated album, The Fall–Off.

However, if the "Wholeheartedly" artist really is a feature on the LP, then he doesn't want to reveal that just yet. Complex's Jordan Rose asked him if he's on the project while at the Grammys red carpet today (Sunday, February 1). "It was good seeing you, Jordan," JID replied while dapping Rose up, which made him laugh. "The black vans are going to come get me!" he remarked.

Fans in the comments section of the Instagram post below hope the 35-year-old is just trolling. "asap [A$AP Rocky during his DJ Akademiks interview, when asked the same question] straight up said nah… so…," one hopeful fan wrote.

JID's Grammy Nominations

JID's 2026 Grammy Awards aren't fully in yet, so we have to wait until later on tonight to see what he walks away with. Sadly, he did not win the Best Melodic Rap Performance category, in which the Recording Academy nominated his "Wholeheartedly" record with Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK. Instead, Kendrick Lamar and SZA walked away with it for "luther."

However, JID's also up for Best Rap Album with God Does Like Ugly, so we'll see later tonight if he secures his first Grammy Award. He previously received three nominations for his contributions to Doja Cat's Planet Her (Deluxe) in the Album Of The Year category, Best Rap Album for his contributions to Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers III, and Best Rap Performance for "Down Bad" with Young Nudy, EARTHGANG, Bas, and J. Cole.

JID and J. Cole have plenty of music in the vault. We'll see if The Fall–Off contains another collab...

