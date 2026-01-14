J Cole The Fall Off

News
Music
J. Cole Unveils Cover Art For Upcoming Album “The Fall-Off”
J Cole has finally announced the official release date of his highly anticipated seventh studio album, "The Fall-Off."
By
Caroline Fisher
January 14, 2026
Music
J. Cole Reveals The Release Date For "The Fall Off" With Gorgeous Teaser Trailer
J. Cole has been teasing "The Fall Off" for years, and today, the artist came through with the album's official release date.
By
Alexander Cole
January 14, 2026