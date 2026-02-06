J. Cole Drops Gritty Tribute To The Ville In "Two Six" Music Video

J. Cole has a lot of loves in his life: hip-hop, his wife, his family, his friends... But all of that circles around the Ville, in one way or another. As such, he chose to tribute that identity and that passionate defense of his roots on his new music video for "Two Six," which is the proper opener on the first disc of his highly anticipated new album The Fall-Off.

Before getting into that track, though, the visuals see backing from another "Disc29" cut, "The Let Out." Once "Two Six" itself begins, we start to see gritty, well-framed, and compelling collages of many Fayetteville, North Carolina sights. The Dreamville rapper himself appears in multiple environments here, whether it's on a train track or riding his bike with wired headphones. Overall, there's some striking imagery here and a really nice color treatment to go along with it.

We're sure fans will have a lot of details to pore over here, especially as they dive deeper into the lyrical themes of this presumably final J. Cole project. Many fans hope that's not the case. But if it is, then it seems like one heck of a note to end on.

Who's Featured On J. Cole's The Fall-Off?

Also, much like most of J. Cole's The Fall-Off, he carries "Two Six" entirely by himself. Well, sonically, at least. There are many other friends, peers, and people who appear in this music video, and they provide nice details and character to this overall presentation of the Ville.

As for who actually appears on this new album, Future boasts two appearances on "Run A Train" and "Bunce Road Blues" respectively, and shares the latter track with both Cole and Tems. Fellow North Carolina legend Petey Pablo appears on "Old Dog," Burna Boy graces "Only You," and Morray makes an appearance on the track "What If."