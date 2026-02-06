The Let Out - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole has delivered his new album "The Fall-Off," and the 10th song on the first disc is simply called "The Let Out."

J. Cole is back with The Fall-Off , and we are very grateful to have this many new songs from Cole. He could be retiring, and fans are excited to have 24 songs from one of the best rappers in the world. On the first disc, there is a song called "The Let Out," which just so happens to be the 10th track. Overall, this is an extremely cool song. The guitar sample on here drives the song forward, while Cole delivers a spirited singing performance. It is a song that showcases a side of Cole that is more rebellious. The song feels like some sort of country outlaw anthem, and it makes for a truly unique listen.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!