The Let Out - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole is back with The Fall-Off, and we are very grateful to have this many new songs from Cole. He could be retiring, and fans are excited to have 24 songs from one of the best rappers in the world. On the first disc, there is a song called "The Let Out," which just so happens to be the 10th track. Overall, this is an extremely cool song. The guitar sample on here drives the song forward, while Cole delivers a spirited singing performance. It is a song that showcases a side of Cole that is more rebellious. The song feels like some sort of country outlaw anthem, and it makes for a truly unique listen.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from The Let Out
Proceed with caution, thinkin' they stalkin' your moves
Pistols be sparkin', leaving your thoughts on your shoes
Outside of the club paranoid with keys in my hand
Heard the shots ring out for survival instincts, we ran