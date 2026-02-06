J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Credits: Every Feature And Producer

J. Cole has officially come through with The Fall-Off, and it is a 24-track double-album that certainly has some impressive songs. There is a lot of versatility being shown on this album, which is something that fans can appreciate.
If you like storytelling, Cole has you covered. If you like bangers with braggadocios lyrics, he has that too. In fact, if you are someone who would prefer some ballads with lots of guitar, this album has that as well. It's a great body of work, and Cole certainly came through.
With that being said, we are here with the official credits for the album. Below, you can find all of the producers and features that can be found on the album. Enjoy.
The Fall-Off Credits
Disc29
- 29 Intro (Prod. by J. Cole)
- Two Six (Prod. by OMEN and T-Minus)
- Safety (Prod. by Wu10, Powers Pleasant, Sucuki, J. Cole and DZL)
- Run A Train (Prod. by T-Minus and JŪN TETRA & GLDY JR)
- Poor Thang (Prod. by J. Cole)
- Legacy (Prod. by J. Cole and T-Minus)
- Bunce Road Blues (ft. Future & Tems) (Prod. by The Alchemist)
- Who TF 1Z U (Prod. by J. Cole, Vinylz and T-Minus)
- Drum N Bass (Prod. by JŪN TETRA & GLDY JR)
- The Let Out (Prod. by Steve Bilodeau and T-Minus)
- Bombs in the Ville/Hit The Gas (Prod. by J. Cole, Fierce, T-Minus and Boi-1da)
- Lonely At The Top (Prod. by DZL and Wu10)
Disc39
- 39 Intro (Prod. by T-Minus, FNZ, J. Cole, Steve Bilodeau, Vinylz and Wu10)
- The Fall-Off Is Inevitable (Prod. by DZL and Maneesh)
- The Villest (Prod. by OMEN and J. Cole)
- Old Dog (Prod. by J. Cole)
- Life Sentence (Prod. by T-Minus)
- Only You (ft. Jah Cure) (Prod. by T-Minus, DZL and Luca Mauti)
- Man Up Above (ft. Marvin Capp) (Prod. by T-Minus)
- I Love Her Again (ft. Common) (Prod. by J. Cole)
- What If (Prod. by Beat Butcha and TaeBeast)
- Quik Stop (Prod. by DZL, OMEN and J. Cole)
- And The Whole World Is The Ville (Prod. by AzizTheShake)
- Ocean Way (Prod. by J. Cole, David Linaburg and Ron Gilmore Jr.)