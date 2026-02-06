J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Credits: Every Feature And Producer

J. Cole has released his highly-anticipated album "The Fall-Off," and we now have all of the producers and features.

With that being said, we are here with the official credits for the album. Below, you can find all of the producers and features that can be found on the album. Enjoy.

If you like storytelling, Cole has you covered. If you like bangers with braggadocios lyrics, he has that too. In fact, if you are someone who would prefer some ballads with lots of guitar, this album has that as well. It's a great body of work, and Cole certainly came through.

J. Cole has officially come through with The Fall-Off , and it is a 24-track double-album that certainly has some impressive songs. There is a lot of versatility being shown on this album, which is something that fans can appreciate.

