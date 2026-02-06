Two Six - Song by J. Cole

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
j-cole-thefalloff j-cole-thefalloff
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole has just dropped off his new album "The Fall-Off," and "Two Six" is the second song from the 24-track endeavor.

"Two Six" is just the second song on J. Cole's new album The Fall-Off, which was released just a couple of moments ago. As you will hear from this song, Cole is rapping his a** off. The beat is hard as hell, and the artist sounds as confident as ever. There is something truly mesmerizing about this track, and we like the direction that Cole is going in here. There are some slower rapping passages, while the artist also speeds things along at times. It is a great way to open up the album, and we're sure there are a lot of fans out there who will agree. Hopefully, this is energy that Cole keeps for the rest of the album.

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Fall-Off

Quotable Lyrics from Two Six

Two six, lotta screws loose with my brudda'nem
He got a speech impediment from choppers he be cuddlin'
He say he like the way that shit be s-s-stutterin'
When I'm in the city, bitches screamin' out my government

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
BET's Freestyle Friday: LA Music Daylyt's Reaction To "The Fall-Off" Resurfaces After J. Cole Finally Announces The Album
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat Music J. Cole Reveals The Release Date For "The Fall Off" With Gorgeous Teaser Trailer
The Fall-Off Mixtapes The Fall-Off - Album by J. Cole
j-cole-thefalloff Songs 29 Intro - Song by J. Cole
Comments 1