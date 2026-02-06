Two Six - Song by J. Cole

"Two Six" is just the second song on J. Cole's new album The Fall-Off, which was released just a couple of moments ago. As you will hear from this song, Cole is rapping his a** off. The beat is hard as hell, and the artist sounds as confident as ever. There is something truly mesmerizing about this track, and we like the direction that Cole is going in here. There are some slower rapping passages, while the artist also speeds things along at times. It is a great way to open up the album, and we're sure there are a lot of fans out there who will agree. Hopefully, this is energy that Cole keeps for the rest of the album.