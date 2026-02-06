29 Intro - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole has officially released The Fall-Off, which is easily the biggest album of his career. At 24 songs in length, the artist is looking to drop a true magnum opus. On the intro song "29 Intro," we actually don't hear much of Cole at all. Instead, we get an instrumental from the James Taylor song "Carolina In My Mind." It is an iconic track, and it certainly pays homage to where Cole grew up. Overall, it is a cool way for the album to get started, and we're sure fans are very intrigued to hear a whole lot more from this new project.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from 29 Intro
This is an instrumental passage from the song "Carolina On My Mind" by James Taylor.