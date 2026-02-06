How To Listen To J. Cole's "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole has officially released The Fall-Off, and fans could not be any happier. This is a sprawling 24-song epic that spans over two discs. The album just came out, and there is still a lot to digest. We've only made it through a couple of songs at the time of writing this.

Many of you might be wondering what the best way to listen to the album is. Well, there are various digital streaming platforms that are housing the album. For instance, there is Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and, of course, YouTube. Below, you can find an embed to Spotify.

Cole put a lot of love and care into this album. As you can see from the concept, this is something that meant a lot to the artist. Whether or not the full album lives up to the hype, is something that remains to be seen.

J. Cole Reveals The Album's Concept

"Some of the very first verses for The Come Up were written when I was just 19 years old. The title of that project, the first one that I would ever release, had a double meaning. There was the obvious one; my ambitions to “come up” in the rap game. The second was more subtle; my physical change of location to do so. I was a delusional teenager from Fayetteville, North Carolina who had decided to leave home and “come up” to New York City on a dream-chasing mission. When you listen to that project you hear a college kid with a real sharp pen, telling the world how he’s going to make it and proudly put his unknown city on the map in the process.

Towards the end of The Come Up, a couple skits tell a common story for me at that age. Me, driving back home from school on a holiday break, calling my mom to let her know I’m a few hours away, then calling my homeboys, excited to let them know I’m back in town, asking where the party at?

The Fall-Off, a double album made with intentions to be my last, brings the concept of my first project full circle.

Disc 29 tells a story of me returning to my hometown at age 29. A decade after moving to New York, accomplishing what would have seemed impossible to most, I was at a crossroads with the 3 loves of my life; my woman, my craft, and my city.

Disc 39 gives insight into my mindset during a similar trip home, this time as a 39 year old man. Older and a little closer to peace.

Without giving away too much more, here is the back cover of The Fall-Off. All pictures in this version of the album were shot by me. The front and back cover are photographs I took when I was 15. This back cover, that includes the tracklist, is a picture I took of the walls in my bedroom at the time. Thank you to every artist and photographer that cleared these pictures. I woke up every morning as a teenager quite literally looking up to yall. When this album releases please know that you, in some deeper metaphysical type way, are in the music too.

The Fall-Off 2/6/26

Cole"

Tracklist for The Fall-Off

Disc29

29 Intro Two Six Safety Run A Train Poor Thang Legacy Bunce Road Blues Who TF IZ U Drum N Bass The Let Out Bombs in the Ville/Hit The Gas Lonely At The Top

Disc39