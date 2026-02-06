J. Cole Says Hip-Hop Chose Drake & Kendrick Lamar Over Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J Cole Hip Hop Chose Drake Kendrick Lamar Over Him The Fall Off
July 28, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Recording artist J. Cole (Jermaine Lamarr Cole) performs live during Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole reflected on Kendrick Lamar and Drake on the "The Fall-Off" cut "I Love Her Again," which flips Common's classic track about hip-hop.

Common's classic track "I Used To Love H.E.R.," which personifies hip-hop as a romantic partner, has clearly inspired every generation that followed it, and J. Cole recently paid tribute to it with his new song "I Love Her Again." It appears on his highly anticipated new album (and presumably his last), The Fall-Off. On the cut, the North Carolina MC uses that same song concept to reflect on how the genre, culture, and community treated him following his exit from the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, as he apologized for dissing Kendrick on "7 Minute Drill."

We don't need to run over the whole story again, but this track contains the most direct and fresh perspective on Cole's decision. This follows multiple tracks and statements in which he already made his feelings clear. In the first verse, the Dreamville rapper recalls falling in love with the genre and it moving its base from New York to Atlanta. On the third and last, he admits that he let her slip away and reflects on the genre not having a sense of belonging or ownership to a single person.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

J. Cole's "I Love Her Again"

But in the second verse, J. Cole ends it by bringing up what many folks see as this "ownership" situation: being the best and dominating the game. "She said, 'I got to tell you, I done rocked a lot of fellas / But with you there's something special, I think you could be the one' / Now when it comes to love, jealousy will often creep / That type of games is why two of my homies start to beef / To both of them she said, 'You're the best I ever had' / And the whole time that b***h was saying that type of s**t to me," he raps on the cut.

That "Best I Ever Had" reference firmly roots this in that beef dynamic, positing that Kendrick Lamar and Drake emerged as hip-hop's victors and that the culture agreed. But with J. Cole's other reflections on the matter in mind, this experience has clearly changed his perspective on the genre and his relationship to it. "I Love Her Again" may be the final step in that acceptance, whether or not fans will be sympathetic to his point of view.

Read More: J. Cole’s "Birthday Blizzard ’26" Proves Skill Outlasts Status

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
ASAP Rocky Drake J Cole Under Bus DJ Akademiks Drakes Side Beef Music A$AP Rocky Thinks Drake Threw J. Cole Under the Bus, DJ Akademiks Tells Drizzy's Alleged Side Of Rocky Beef
Comments 0