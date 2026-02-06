I Love Her Again - Song by J. Cole featuring Common

J. Cole, with the help of Common, delivers a truly mesmerizing love story on the song "I Love Her Again," which was released on the new album The Fall-Off. The second disc of the album has certainly been a lot more melodic and subdued. Having said that, the song is also a cautionary tale of sorts, with Cole speaking on some of the pitfalls that come with falling in love. It is a deeply personal song and one that will resonate with listeners. Although some of the lyrics are extremely contemporary, this may disconnect fans who were hoping for a story that was deeply personal to Cole. Instead, he is rapping from someone else's perspective, which is still cool, all the same.
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Fall-Off
Quotable Lyrics from I Love Her Again
I showed a picture to this kid, like, help me find her, yo (Yeah)
He looked and said, man, she just left a little while ago
I saw her with some luggage on the way to JFK
When I asked what she was doin', she said, "Movin' to the A" (Fuck)