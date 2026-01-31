Mal Claims J. Cole Hasn't Reached Out To Drake Since Kendrick Lamar Apology

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mal Claims J Cole Hasnt Spoken Drake Kendrick Lamar Apology
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Mal, like other fans, wants J. Cole to address his relationships with Drake and Kendrick Lamar on "The Fall–Off" and explain beef dynamics.

After J. Cole ducked out of the Kendrick Lamar battle with Drake that's still generating headlines, many fans hoped he would move on from that situation on his upcoming album The Fall–Off, especially after the "Port Antonio" track talked about the situation. Mal, of the New Rory & Mal podcast, is not one of those fans.

Rather, he recently shared his claim that Cole hasn't spoken to Drizzy since apologizing to K.Dot. As such, the podcaster hopes the Dreamville MC will address this on this highly anticipated LP.

"On this album, he better explain why he had that conversation with Kendrick and then never spoke to Drake after that again in his life," Mal opined concerning J. Cole. "That's nasty. I f**k with Cole. Cole can rap his a** off. Put it in bars on why you did what you did to Drake, bro. Don't give me all of this "Young Simba" and this n***a and that. No, tell the world... Why you came off that tour with Drake, and after Drake gave you your first number one, and then you never spoke to Drake again. I need to know why he did that. Cole, you ain't even got to rap it. DM me, n***a. What did you hear on that phone call with Kendrick Lamar that made you never talk to Drake again? That man had you on tour, he put millions of dollars in your pocket, gave you your first number one song."

Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?

Do Drake & J. Cole Still Have Beef?

Rory wants to hear Drake's perspective on his upcoming ICEMAN album, while Demaris defended Cole. On the other hand, Mal thinks J. Cole needs to explain instead. "Even if Kendrick was like, 'Yo, I'm going to say some nasty s**t about him,' at least call Drake and be like, 'Yo, bro, he just wants the fade with you. He don't even want it with me. He said he wants you in a one-on-one.' Even if Cole did that to Drake, I'm not mad. But you never spoke to this n***a again in your life? Y'all can't sit here and tell me that's not weird behavior, I'm sorry."

Some fans in the comments section of the video above pointed out Mal's claims about J. Cole's "Port Antonio." He previously allegedly suggested that the 6ix God wasn't answering Cole's calls. Of course, this is all speculation and allegation, but it speaks to the interest in these interpersonal dynamics. The exact standing between the "First Person Shooter" collaborators remains unclear.

Read More: “Islah” Was The Proof Kevin Gates Could Never Be Cancelled

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
First Down Friday Hosted By Dwight Freeney Music Drake Shows Love To J Cole After Being Referenced In New Song
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show Music J Cole Gets Called Out For Rewriting History On New Song “Port Antonio”
2024 Dreamville Music Festival Music The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To J Cole Addressing Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef On “Port Antonio”
j cole memes Music The Best J. Cole Memes Throughout Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Beef
Comments 1