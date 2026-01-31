Mal Claims J. Cole Hasn't Reached Out To Drake Since Kendrick Lamar Apology

After J. Cole ducked out of the Kendrick Lamar battle with Drake that's still generating headlines, many fans hoped he would move on from that situation on his upcoming album The Fall–Off, especially after the "Port Antonio" track talked about the situation. Mal, of the New Rory & Mal podcast, is not one of those fans.

Rather, he recently shared his claim that Cole hasn't spoken to Drizzy since apologizing to K.Dot. As such, the podcaster hopes the Dreamville MC will address this on this highly anticipated LP.

"On this album, he better explain why he had that conversation with Kendrick and then never spoke to Drake after that again in his life," Mal opined concerning J. Cole. "That's nasty. I f**k with Cole. Cole can rap his a** off. Put it in bars on why you did what you did to Drake, bro. Don't give me all of this "Young Simba" and this n***a and that. No, tell the world... Why you came off that tour with Drake, and after Drake gave you your first number one, and then you never spoke to Drake again. I need to know why he did that. Cole, you ain't even got to rap it. DM me, n***a. What did you hear on that phone call with Kendrick Lamar that made you never talk to Drake again? That man had you on tour, he put millions of dollars in your pocket, gave you your first number one song."

Do Drake & J. Cole Still Have Beef?

Rory wants to hear Drake's perspective on his upcoming ICEMAN album, while Demaris defended Cole. On the other hand, Mal thinks J. Cole needs to explain instead. "Even if Kendrick was like, 'Yo, I'm going to say some nasty s**t about him,' at least call Drake and be like, 'Yo, bro, he just wants the fade with you. He don't even want it with me. He said he wants you in a one-on-one.' Even if Cole did that to Drake, I'm not mad. But you never spoke to this n***a again in your life? Y'all can't sit here and tell me that's not weird behavior, I'm sorry."