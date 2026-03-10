Rumor Kim Kardashian Was Denied Rare Hermès Bag For North West Clarified

BY Caroline Fisher
Recently, a rumor that Kim Kardashian requested an ultra-rare alligator Mini Kelly bag for her preteen daughter began to swirl.

Earlier this week, rumors that Kim Kardashian unsuccessfully tried to buy her pre-teen daughter North a Hermès bag began to swirl. This is because author and journalist Amy Odell recently spoke with a former employee of the Beverly Hills Hermès boutique. Apparently, they told her that “not every celebrity got what they wanted” when they came in to shop.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wanted a Black Mini Kelly bag for North or something like that. And Hermès said no,” they explained. “I have no idea why, but we were like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I think at that point it goes through corporate, because if someone who’s that high profile wants something, then obviously they’re going to be photographed in it — and they don’t want just anyone photographed in it."

“So you’d call the press office and be like, ‘Hey, so and so wants a handbag.’ And they’d usually say, ‘Cool.’ But for some reason they didn’t want North West to have an alligator Mini Kelly," they concluded. For reference, an alligator mini Kelly can sell for over $75K.

Did Kim Kardashian Request A Hermès Bag For North West?
Now, however, TMZ reports that there's actually zero truth to these rumors. The outlet spoke to sources who claim that the SKIMS founder has had a solid relationship with Hermès for years. They claim that she's used the same contact for over a decade in Paris, not the press office.

Moreover, they clarified that Kardashian did not request a bag for North or even visit a store recently. Apparently, those close to the situation aren't happy to hear that people are fabricating stories like this when kids are involved.

“They find it very disturbing that anyone would make up stories about a child for clicks," they added.

