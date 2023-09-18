Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West’s Painting Ability On Instagram Story

With parents like Kim Kardashian and North West, it was obvious that North West was going to be talented. But even then she's managed to impress everyone with just how quickly she's developed her artistry. Earlier this year she dazzled fans when she shared a drawing she did of Ice Spice to the KimandNorth TikTok account. Fans couldn't believe how much detail she was already capable of working into her art and that ambition clearly isn't slowing down.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian shared a new painting that North West did to her Instagram story. The painting is of a sunrise over a gorgeous-looking beach. It's packed full of detail in the layers of sunlight, waves crashing on the beach and even the sun reflecting in the water. In the comments of a repost of the video, some fans tried to critique the work or claim that it was faked. Others came to North's defense though. "Her kids are well travelled and exposed, so she has loads of inspiration. Y’all just want to keep labeling the family as talentless," reads one of the top comments on the post. Check out the painting below.

Kim Kardashian Shares North West Painting

Kim and North often make waves whenever they pop up together in public. Earlier this week fans adored North showing out with a t-shift featuring a picture of her own face on it. The bold and hilarious fashion choice cracked up plenty of fans and put her unique personality on full display.

North also has a taste for more conventional designer fashion. Last month the pair were spotted out once again this time sporting some pretty luxurious bags. While Kim opted for a pricey contemporary Hermes bag, North was carrying an adorable vintage Louis Vuitton bag with a cherry print. What do you think of the painting North West did that Kim Kardashian shared to her social media? Let us know in the comment section below.

