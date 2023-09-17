North West Rocks T-Shirt Featuring Her Own Face

North West was recently photographed on her way to enjoy dinner with her family at Nobu. The 10-year-old captured the attention of fans with her choice of attire, namely, a t-shirt featuring her own face. The black shirt boasts a photo of North wearing some shades. The bold fashion statement is a testament to the star's bubbly personality, which is frequently highlighted amid her various excursions with her mom.

North's t-shirt wasn't the only thing that captured paparazzi attention that day, however. The photos were also taken shortly after North's brother, Saint, flipped the bird at them after his recent basketball game. The 7-year-old's gesture certainly came as a shock to fans, who note that he appears to have inherited some of his father's signature attitude.

North West And Kim Kardashian

North also paired her North shirt with a pair of oversized bright pink sweatpants, and a comfy pair of sneakers. She showed off some goofy facial expressions, hamming it up for the cameras. Fans are loving the 10-year-old's confidence, and of course, hyping her up on social media. This is far from the first bold look North's shown off as of late. Last month, she rocked some ultra-pricey arm candy alongside her mother. She was spotted getting off of Kim's private jet with a cherry-print Louis Vuitton duffel, which is said to retail for up to nearly $24K. She wore the bag with an oversized Chicago bulls t-shirt and some distressed denim.

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

