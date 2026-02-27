Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian Ruined Her Lawyer Aspirations On Her Own

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian Ruined Lawyer Aspirations On Her Own
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Ray J is firing back against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenenr's defamation lawsuit over his RICO allegations about them.

Amid Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's defamation lawsuit against Ray J, the former claimed that his accusations about an alleged RICO investigation against them lessen her chances of becoming a lawyer. According to TMZ, he just trashed this argument in court as he continues to fight back against the mother and daughter's legal pursuit.

"For this ever to be an issue, Kardashian must first pass the bar exam, something she admittedly has not yet done," the singer reportedly expressed in court documents. "Regardless, it is unclear why vague, third-party allegations from [an interview] and a Twitch stream could ever ‘jeopardize’ her legal career. It would be the underlying wrongful conduct, none of which [Kim and Kris have] denied."

"It is my understanding that, before becoming an attorney, the California State Bar evaluates moral character through a comprehensive background investigation, including investigation of allegations of criminal misconduct or dishonesty," Kim reportedly expressed in previous legal filings. Ray claims their denial of knowing about any alleged federal investigations concerning them does not include denial of racketeering activity. We will see how the celebrity socialites respond in court.

Read More: Baby Keem "Ca$ino" Album Review

Why Is Kim Kardashian Suing Ray J?
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation because he claimed that a RICO "worse than Diddy" is coming for the Kardashians. More specifically, this claim seems to refer to allegations against Kim and company for alleged fraud, the release of her sex tape with Ray, and other unfounded accusations the singer has levied at Kim and her family in the past.

"I’m worried that I would need to address these entirely false accusations and that they might be taken seriously," the SKIMS mogul expressed in court documents concerning the California State Bar's background investigation. "To say that my daughter and I are being pursued for doing something worse than Sean 'Diddy' Combs, is a horrific lie," Kris Jenner recently declared.

Ray J sued Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in response, which has more to do with allegations around the aforementioned sex tape. We will see how both cases end up playing out in court, and whether or not Kim eventually becomes a lawyer.

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ray J Kim Kardashian Countersuit Hip Hop News Music Ray J Hits Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner With Countersuit Over Defamation Allegations
Kim kardashian Ray J Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Hit Ray J With Lawsuit For Alleged Defamation
Ray J Blasts Kim Kardashian Music News Music Ray J Blasts Kim Kardashian Over Alleged $6 Million Bribe To Keep Quiet
Ray J Kim Kardashian Lawsuit Music News Music Ray J Warns He Won't Be “Silenced” Amid Kim Kardashian’s Bombshell Lawsuit
Comments 0