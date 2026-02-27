Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian Ruined Her Lawyer Aspirations On Her Own

"For this ever to be an issue, Kardashian must first pass the bar exam, something she admittedly has not yet done," the singer reportedly expressed in court documents. "Regardless, it is unclear why vague, third-party allegations from [an interview] and a Twitch stream could ever ‘jeopardize’ her legal career. It would be the underlying wrongful conduct, none of which [Kim and Kris have] denied."

"It is my understanding that, before becoming an attorney, the California State Bar evaluates moral character through a comprehensive background investigation, including investigation of allegations of criminal misconduct or dishonesty," Kim reportedly expressed in previous legal filings. Ray claims their denial of knowing about any alleged federal investigations concerning them does not include denial of racketeering activity. We will see how the celebrity socialites respond in court.

Why Is Kim Kardashian Suing Ray J?

Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation because he claimed that a RICO "worse than Diddy" is coming for the Kardashians. More specifically, this claim seems to refer to allegations against Kim and company for alleged fraud, the release of her sex tape with Ray, and other unfounded accusations the singer has levied at Kim and her family in the past.

"I’m worried that I would need to address these entirely false accusations and that they might be taken seriously," the SKIMS mogul expressed in court documents concerning the California State Bar's background investigation. "To say that my daughter and I are being pursued for doing something worse than Sean 'Diddy' Combs, is a horrific lie," Kris Jenner recently declared.