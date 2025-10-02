It's already been a hectic year for Ray J, and now, he has some serious legal trouble to deal with. Yesterday, Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner hit him with a lawsuit for alleged defamation. In it, they allege that he is "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago."

The lawsuit followed some explosive allegations Ray J made about the high-profile family during a livestream with Chrisean Rock earlier this month. "The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," he alleged at the time. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'ma say a lot of sh*t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now. The feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."

Alex Spiro, the Kardashians' lawyer, quickly issued a response. He insisted that Ray's allegations were "false and defamatory," and pointed out that they could potentially warrant a lawsuit.

Ray J & Kim Kardashian

This was far from the first time he spoke publicly about his ex and her family, however. In the Tubi documentary "United States vs. Sean Combs," for example, he made similar allegations about the reality stars.

"If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it," he claimed. Ray J has also accused the family of fraud, being involved in his and Kim's infamous sex tape scandal, and more.